Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone turns into a boss lady from a beautiful forest nymph on Day 2

Deepika Padukone, who kicked off the Cannes Film Festival 2018 with safer and boring choices of outfits seems to be in an experimental mood on the second day. Keeping up with the hottest trends of the year, the Padmaavat actor was recently spotted donning an ultra-violet coloured power suit from Mao. The flared trousers and a shirtless, bell sleeves blazer was accessorised with statement gold earrings and matching rings from Misho Designs.

Hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou gave finishing touches to her look with a neatly-done sleek hairdo while make-up artist Sandhya Shekar went for a nude palette and added a lot of drama with thickly-lined eyes. We are not a big fan of the make-up, nor do we like her outfit. Sure, ultra-violet is the pantone colour of the year, but the way Shaleena Nathani styled it is pure boring.

Clad in a printed maxi dress with a matching cape from Monique Lhuillier, the Piku actor made for a strong style statement. While the floral prints added a pop of colour to her white ensemble, the cape with a tie-detailing on the neckline added a princess-y vibe to her outfit. Stylist Shaleena Nathani styled her outfit with a pair of heels from Maison Valentino and a pair of pink orchid earrings from Valliyan.

We like the summery dress, but more than that, her gorgeous make-up got our attention. The neutral palette with a slight brush of bronze on the cheeks, pink lips with an undertone of peach and soft wavy hair gave a refreshing touch to her look.

Seems like Padukone is in love with flared pants as she was spotted donning another one at the French Riviera. This time, she went for the popular denim-on-denim trend. She picked a basic white camisole to go with frame wide-legged denims, which featured little fringes on the hemline. Nathani combined it with a black leather jacket, worn casually over the shoulders. Although she did look nice, we think this look was simple and she could have opted for something else. On day 1 too, she had sported a jeans and white tee combo, which looked rather boring.

What do you think of the actor’s latest looks at Cannes 2018? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

