Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channels raw magnetism in this ultra-violet butterfly gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves onlookers enamoured in a butterfly gown at the Cannes Film Festival. (Source: AP) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves onlookers enamoured in a butterfly gown at the Cannes Film Festival. (Source: AP)

Aishwarya Rai’s turn at the Cannes red carpet has mostly been magnetic. After her much applauded Cinderella-like appearance in an ice blue off-shoulder Michael Cinco ball gown last year at the film festival, the actor chose to step out in a dynamic piece from the same designer this time too, at the 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Leaving onlookers stunned in an ultra-violet, blue and red gown that reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly, the actor quite simply stole the show. Covered in Swarovski crystals and French palettes, the Cinco creation boasted of a 20-feet long train that mimics a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. For the accessories, stylist Aastha Sharma picked a pair of violet danglers and a statement ring, while the beauty chose to round out her fiery look with a bold red lip shade, wing-eyed liner and middle-parted sleek hair.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a Michael Cinco number at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Source: AP) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a Michael Cinco number at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Source: AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Source: AP) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Source: AP)

Later that night, we saw the 44-year-old channelling her inner boss lady in a black Armani pantsuit and paired it with a classy Jimmy Choo clutch. Glamming up her attire with a pair of studded gladiator heels from Racine Carrée, the former Miss World flaunted a bold red pout and dramatic winged eyes.

