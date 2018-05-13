Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Breaking News
  • Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channels raw magnetism in this ultra-violet butterfly gown

Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channels raw magnetism in this ultra-violet butterfly gown

Leaving onlookers stunned in an ultra-violet, blue and red gown that reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly, the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show at the 71st edition of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2018 11:59:37 am
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Michael Cinco gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2018 look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, indian express, indian express news Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves onlookers enamoured in a butterfly gown at the Cannes Film Festival. (Source: AP)
Related News

Aishwarya Rai’s turn at the Cannes red carpet has mostly been magnetic. After her much applauded Cinderella-like appearance in an ice blue off-shoulder Michael Cinco ball gown last year at the film festival, the actor chose to step out in a dynamic piece from the same designer this time too, at the 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Leaving onlookers stunned in an ultra-violet, blue and red gown that reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly, the actor quite simply stole the show. Covered in Swarovski crystals and French palettes, the Cinco creation boasted of a 20-feet long train that mimics a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. For the accessories, stylist Aastha Sharma picked a pair of violet danglers and a statement ring, while the beauty chose to round out her fiery look with a bold red lip shade, wing-eyed liner and middle-parted sleek hair.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Michael Cinco gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2018 look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, indian express, indian express news Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a Michael Cinco number at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Source: AP) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Michael Cinco gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2018 look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, indian express, indian express news Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Source: AP)

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017: See all her looks so far

Later that night, we saw the 44-year-old channelling her inner boss lady in a black Armani pantsuit and paired it with a classy Jimmy Choo clutch. Glamming up her attire with a pair of studded gladiator heels from Racine Carrée, the former Miss World flaunted a bold red pout and dramatic winged eyes.

What do you think about the actor’s Cannes looks? Do you think she nailed them? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now