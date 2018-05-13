Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adds oomph to her formal attire with this glitzy orange Manish Arora jacket

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps it chic and sophisticated for her second appearance at the 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps it chic and sophisticated for her second appearance at the 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After her breathtaking appearance in a butterfly gown on the red carpet at the 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to go with a less opulent, but no less gorgeous, outfit this time.

For her most recent look, the 44-year-old opted to step out in a Manish Arora piece once again and we like the sophisticated attire she layered with a dazzling jacket from the designer. Curated by stylist Aastha Sharma, the actor’s look included high-waisted skirt-pants teamed with a crisp white shirt. To add a glamour quotient to the ensemble, she layered it with a heavily spangled orange jacket.

With sleek silver earrings, bold red lips and a soft winged eyeliner, the actor rounded off her look with her rich mane coiffed into soft curls.

Earlier, we had seen Aishwarya don another Manish Arora creation with was a subtle blend of colourful sequins. Sharma accessorised the look with pink metallic hoop earrings and silver heels. More than her outfit, it was her make-up and hairdo that had caught our attention. A refreshing make-up with light smokey eyes and pink lips along with beautiful, wavy soft hair, had accentuated her look to near perfection.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she pulled it off like a pro? Let us know in the comments below.

