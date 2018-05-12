Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look is chock-a-block with colourful sequin patterns

Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked lovely in an embellished Manish Arora attire on Day 1. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked lovely in an embellished Manish Arora attire on Day 1. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

After Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut slayed the red carpet with their dramatic and risque looks at Cannes 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just began her journey at the French Riviera. For her first look, she stepped out in a beautifully embellished gown. The Manish Arora ensemble, which was in a shade of blue, featured colourful sequin work all over it and all had flared sleeves.

Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, who curated the look, accessorised it with pink metallic hoop earrings and silver heels. More than her outfit, it was her make-up and hairdo that caught our attention. A refreshing make-up with light smokey eyes and pink lips along with beautiful, wavy soft hair, accentuated her look to near perfection.

Prior to this, we spotted the Jazbaa actor landing at Cannes in an all-black number. A pair of trousers teamed with a tee and a longline trench looked casual yet stylish. She accented it with a matching handbag and loafers. She was clicked along with her daughter, Aaradhya, who colour coordinated with her mother in a little black dress featuring quirky prints on it.

Last year, the beauty stunned fashion crtics all over the world with her voluminous ball gowns. Hope this year too, she has something good in store for her fans.

What do you think about Aishwarya’s style statement on Day 1? Let us know in the comments below.

