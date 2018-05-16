Cannes 2018: Aishwarya, Deepika, Sonam; a look at the awe-inspiring outfits on the red carpet

Sonam Kapoor (L), Deepika Padukone (C), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The glorious outfits at the Cannes red carpet. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sonam Kapoor (L), Deepika Padukone (C), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The glorious outfits at the Cannes red carpet. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the Cannes fever running high and the Bollywood brigade stepping out in flamboyant outfits, the red carpet has been an amalgamation of haute couture. With beauties like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut taking their turn at the prestigious festival under the eye of fashion hawkers, this year the red carpet was alight with ethereal creations. Here is a roundup of all the outfits that set the shutterbugs clicking and our hearts fluttering.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya’s turn at the Cannes red carpet has mostly been magnetic. After her much applauded Cinderella-like appearance in an ice blue off-shoulder Michael Cinco ball gown last year at the film festival, the actor chose to step out in a dynamic piece from the same designer this time too.

Leaving onlookers stunned in an ultra-violet, blue and red gown that reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly, the actor quite simply stole the show. Covered in Swarovski crystals and French palettes, the Cinco creation boasted of a 20-feet long train that mimics a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. For the accessories, stylist Aastha Sharma picked a pair of violet danglers and a statement ring, with the beauty rounding out her fiery look with a bold red lip shade, wing-eyed liner and middle-parted sleek hair.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor emanates radiance in a canary yellow Vera Wang bridal gown

Making her second appearance at the Cannes 2018 red carpet, Aishwarya managed to send hearts across the world into a flutter in the dazzling off-shoulder number that she complemented with an unconventional yet elegant hairdo and gorgeous make-up. The ‘crystallized minted custom-made dress’ was an interesting amalgamation of sharp-fit structures and flows.

Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, Aishwarya wore minimal jewellery from the house of Boucheron. Hair stylist and expert Stephane Lancien pulled her hair into a sleek, high-bun with straight, sleek strands of hair sticking out.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sashayed down the red carpet clad in a Zuhair Murad sheer gown. Featuring floral lacework all over, the floor-length gown also had a matching cape with a long train, that gave dramatic vibes to the look. Though she carried off the look with elan and grace, we think it was uninspiring and lacked the WOW factor.

However, the Padmaavat actor more than made up for it in a dramatic ensemble from Ashi Studio. The excessively ruffled mullet-cut, fuchsia gown featured a long train with striking sleeves.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor looks cute as a button in this candy-striped dress

Although we think her gown was nice, the make-up seemed to be a little too much. Make-up artist Sandhya Sekhar went overboard with the black smokey eyes. Since her outfit speaks volumes, we think Sekhar could have gone light on the make-up. However, we did like her hairdo as hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou tied her hair into a textured high bun. Also, we think those emerald earrings from Lorraine Schwartz could have been left out. Stylist Shaleena Nathani paired her outfit with metallic heels from Aquazzura.

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio. (Source: AP images) Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio. (Source: AP images)

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images) Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images)

Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images) Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images)

Deepika Padukone went for a dramatic make-up look. (Source: AP Images) Deepika Padukone went for a dramatic make-up look. (Source: AP Images)

After sporting the bright and vibrant gown, the Bajirao Mastani actor picked a black fishtail gown from Marcell von Berlin for the Chopard party. The plunging neckline ensemble featured a train but it was the sleeves that gave it an interesting touch.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who started off her stint at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival’s 2018 edition in a shimmery black Sabyasachi sari, upped the ante in a sultry Zuhair Murad sheer gown as she descended on the red carpet. Her dull grey gown had sequinned embellishments all over, extending even to the train of her gown. Styled by Lorna McGee, Ranaut chose to keep her make-up as understated (yet dramatic) as the colour of her attire.

Make-up artist Brendon Degee opted to give her matted lips, a light-toned eye-shadow and thick eyebrows. The curls of her hair were accentuated and were worn up, so when we say there was nothing conventional about Kangana’s look at Cannes, you have got to believe us. She chose to go sans-accessories and let her backless Zuhair Murad number soak in all the glory.

Sonam Kapoor

One of the most anticipated attendees at the festival, Sonam Kapoor made her first appearance on the red carpet at Cannes this year in a flamboyant Ralph and Russo lehenga. The ethereal white number with statement sleeves and intricate, silver embellishments all over, was a beautiful cross between Indian and Western fashion.

Styled by celebrity stylists Deep Kailey and Rhea Kapoor, her custom-made lehenga consisted of a voluminous skirt and a blouse with intricate silver thread-work all over.

For her second red carpet walk, the Veere Di Wedding actor was resplendent in a nude-hued, goldenrod Vera Wang ball gown with a classic corset-inspired bodice and multi-layered crinkle tulle skirt, accented by a nude hand fringed silk organza flower. As lovely as the outfit was, the make-up by artist Namrata Soni was even more so. She gave the actor a peppy touch of sunshine yellow eyeshadow that brightened up the subtle tone of her attire. Rounding off with rose-tinted lips and dewy make-up, we think the actor nailed the look.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan, who made her debut at the Cannes red carpet this year, recently left onlookers gaping with her elaborate black gown by Alberta Ferretti. Making her appearance alongside Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, she attended the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Styled by Amar Faiz, the Loreal Paris Pakistan’s spokesperson for Hair Care wore an off-shoulder satin ensemble with pleated details on the top and a cascading fishtail accentuated her svelte figure. Adding oomph to here monotone dress was a multi-layered necklace from Chopard along with a diamond bracelet and diamond studs.

Yet again, the Raees star made heads turn in another gorgeous gown from Dubai-based designer Maison Yeya’s collection. The strapless gown featured a structured detail across the waist, which gave it an interesting look.

Huma Qureshi

At the screening of Manto, Qureshi wore a fitting, princess-y gown from Ali Younes Couture. Styled by Rai, and given how both of them have been throwing experimental fashion our way, one after the other, this gown with dazzling embellishments all over, seemed boring and a safe bet. However, her hair and make-up by Manjari Singh was refreshing. Singh styled her hair into a wet, slicked back mop and muted nude lips to go along with the ivory gown.

Mallika Sherawat

The 41-year-old made a bold entry on the red carpet in a Tony Ward lavender semi-sheer creation, spangled in feather patterns. Stylist Wil Ariyamethe accessorised the high-neck piece with a pair of rose minted earrings from Piaget. The actor opted to sport nude tones, accentuated by a white eyeliner.

Her more recent look on the red carpet showed her clad in a shell pink off-shoulder number featuring semi-sheer black patterns on it. Though the Yolancris piece was lovely, it was hardly red-carpet worthy and we wish Sherawat had picked something bolder or more dramatic. With nude make-up and soft curls, the actor’s look was nothing spectacular and we think some experiments might have brightened up the day more.

What do you think of the Bollywood brigade’s style quotient at the French Riviera? Who is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd