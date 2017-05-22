Cannes 2017: Want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Queen of Cannes looks? Here’s how

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017. (Source: Instagram/Reann) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017. (Source: Instagram/Reann)

At the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made hearts skip a beat with the sheer grandiosity of her gowns and her breathtaking beauty. Purple lipsticks made a comeback, just like last year, when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress styled it with a Rami Kadi floral gown. This year, it was less shocking but nevertheless she made people sit up and take notice. She even tried her hands at pops of bright orange and the usual berry lips and experimented with her eye make-up.

We break down the looks for you in simple steps:

Say yes to rose blossom

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who graced the event for the sixteenth time this year, made her appearance in a green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful motifs on it. With hair in beautiful, beach waves, the diva flaunted a fuchsia lip colour matching the pink embroidery on her outfit. We think it accentuated her complexion to near perfection.

The goddess of beauty is all set to live her #LifeAtCannes!

Lips 💄: Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom pic.twitter.com/3HVGbzlsno — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017

Lips: The L’oreal Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom added oomph to her look.

Make-up: As far as make-up is concerned, the beauty kept it simple with True Match Lumi Powder Highlighter in Rose, Volume Million Lashes with Black Lacquer Liner and La Palette Nude in Rose.

Hair: Her hair was styled in gorgeous beach waves. Spot the streaks of red here? You can take some inspiration.

Floral beauty

For her second appearance this year, the actress slayed in a nude Mark Bumgarner gown with delicate and colourful floral embroidery all over it. The diva picked this lacy number with a full skirt from Filipino fashion designer Mark Bumgarner’s collection.

Lips: To complement her look, the actress picked a bright red lip shade.

Make-up: We love the touch of shimmery bronze on her cheekbones.

Hair: The same beach waves from her first media interaction was kept intact to go along with this look.

Say hello to Cinderella

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked absolutely gorgeous in a Cinderella-inspired blue gown. The off-shoulder dress with a sweetheart plunging neckline which she paired with heels from Salvatore Ferragamo made her look like a true queen. We love how this gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, cinch at the waist before flowing out into a perfect ballroom dress.

Make it a Cinderella story with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan‘s look from #Cannes2017 Lips: Color Riche Moist Mat Brown Sucre #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/XTcqpiABCG — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017

Lips: She picked L’oreal Color Riche Moist Mat Brown Sucre here.

Make-up: True Match Lumi Highlighter Powder in Gold and La Palette Nude in Beige helped to get her a flawless complexion and Volume Million Lashes Mascara and Super Liner Gel Intenza Profound Black instantly brightened her eyes.

Hair: Her hair was spot on with centre-parted sleek hair.

Black magic woman

On Day 4, the actress picked an off-shoulder black number from Ashi Studio and complemented it with a pop of bright orange lip shade, fierce winged eyeliner and eye shadow in turquoise. We think she looked good.

Lips: Bachchan’s make-up artist Charlotte Willer decided to experiment with Color Riche Moist Mat Orange Power lip shade.

Make-up: Fierce winged eyeliner in Super Liner Perfect Slim Blue, Superstar Mascara and Lucent Magique Blush in Paradise Coral rounded her look.

Hair: Here her hair was blow-dried at the top and styled in messy waves towards the end.

Ravishing in red

For her second appearance on the red carpet the diva picked a red hot ruffled number with a fitted corset-styled bodice which she styled with voluminous waves, a rich maroon lip shade and statement earrings. We think she looked lovely.

Get this look: Color Riche Moist Mat Black Cherry, True Match Lumi Highlighter Liquid in Rose, Superstar Mascara & La Palette Nude in Rose! pic.twitter.com/oF1Mh1YvVX — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017

Lips: The Color Riche Moist Mat Black Cherry looks smashing on her.

Make-up: True Match Lumi Highlighter Liquid in Rose, Superstar Mascara and La Palette Nude in Rose works wonderfully together to give her a flawless look.

Hair: Those gorgeous big waves are really easy to get. You can even use a hairdryer here.

Shining beauty

Bachchan attended a photo call session wearing a stunning custom one shoulder, blush pink Monisha Jaising gown, with hand-crafted embellishments, and we can’t help but gape. This was the last look that her stylist Aastha Sharma shared quite late into the night.

The make-up was all Hollywood glam, complete with wavy hair cascading down her shoulders and that red lipshade that simply ups the oomph factor like none other.

Purple queen

Last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shook the fashion world with her purple lips for the final red carpet appearance at Cannes. The fashion fraternity was divided with a few applauding her unusual look and others lambasting her for the same. She got purple back at the festival though it’s a bit darker this time.

Her make-up artist Charlotte Willer shared a series of photos on Instagram with the beauty in a stunning turquoise eye-liner and purple lips. We think she looked much better than last year.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd