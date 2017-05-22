Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor in this Masaba outfit will give you day-look goals

Sonam Kapoor might have started out on a bright note on Day 6 in a custom-made Anamika Khanna number but she soon shifted to softer hues as the day progressed. Dressed in a simple white gown with a plunging neckline and deep back which she paired with a kaftan with beautiful patterns on it by designer duo Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, the actress actually looked like a sea princess.
Now, for her third appearance during the day, the actress picked a structured, one-shoulder outfit in soft mint green. Considering it’s summers, pastels are always welcome and we think even Kapoor decided to go by this rule. For a daytime appearance, we think this number by designer Masaba Gupta is perfect because it’s both breezy and flowy.
The outfit is a mix of contemporary and desi with a beautiful oversized, draped ‘pallu’ and culotte-style pants complementing each other. This number is what we call the perfect definition of sharp yet feminine wear. We love how she styled it with statement earrings and a pair of nude jootis.
Her hairdo and make-up deserves a special mention too with hair swept on one side with a milkmaid braid running along her crown, dark blue liner along her lower lash lines, and a bright red lip shade. She looked good.
She even shared a photo of her enjoying the beachside view.
What she wore earlier during the day
In the first look, the fashionista was seen soaking up the sun along the French Riviera in a custom-made Anamika Khanna number. A pair of mustard yellow, wide-legged pants and a bralette-style blouse with delicate floral embroidery all over it made for a nice outfit. We love how the separates were complemented with a red cape and a stylish red headscarf – it added a lot of drama to the look. Also, a pair of dangling earrings from Apala by Sumit were the perfect addition.
In her second look, the actress looked like a sea princess basking under the bright sun in a simple white gown with a plunging neckline and deep back which she paired with a custom kaftan by designer duo Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla.
The minimalistic jewellery by Noor Fares added a nice, elegant touch to it.
