Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor in a prismatic sari wows everyone

Sonam Kapoor has been a regular at Cannes since 2011 and has always raised the bar. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor has been a regular at Cannes since 2011 and has always raised the bar. (Source: Rhea Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor gave everyone a surprise – and a pleasant one at that – by making an early appearance at the Cannes film festival 2017, and she was looking as ravishing as ever. For her first interaction with the media on Saturday, she wore a unicorn hued, dazzling prismatic sari from the label NorBlack NorWhite, by Canadian-born designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar.

Kapoor paired the sari with a cropped sporty white blouse, giving the traditional attire the modern twist that the Kapoor sisters are so famous for doing. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, she accessorised the look with modern geometrical jewellery from Lynn Ban. Her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor shared her look on Instagram with the hashtag #sportyspice, and we certainly agree.

Standing by the French Riviera, Kapoor looked every bit of the diva that she is.

Check out her looks here.

In one of her earlier interviews before going to Cannes, Kapoor had said that she would always include Indian designs on the red carpet, and going by her first look it seems like she has definitely stuck to her words. This also falls in line with her last year’s look, in which she wore a blue and black metallic sari for her first press meet as well.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor’s fashion journey at Cannes: From 2011 to 2016

For one of her first appearances, she was seen in The Row white gown that she had teamed up with Lieber clutch and Ferragamo shoes. The fashionista later, in the same year, had quickly shifted gears and had made an appearance in a polka-dotted Masaba sari. Never the one to shy away, the actress has always experimented with her looks on the red carpet. From wearing the stunning heavy tulle gown by Alexander Mcqueen in 2012 to the gorgeous lace sari by Anamika Khanna in 2013, she has always made a statement.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor says she will always include Indian designs on the Cannes red carpet somehow

In 2015, she wore a a light yellow feathered Elie Saab couture, and looked like a complete fashion goddess. The dress divided the fashion police in their opinion, ad till date remains one of her most talked about look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone has already taken Cannes by storm owing to their bold choices, and we cannot wait to see what Sonam Kapoor has in store for us.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd