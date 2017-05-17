Cannes 2017: This is Sonam Kapoor’s favourite Cannes red carpet look

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of hers in the Anamika Khanna sari from 2013, where she’s sporting that famous pearl nathni. Is this your favourite Sonam at Cannes look as well? Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of hers in the Anamika Khanna sari from 2013, where she’s sporting that famous pearl nathni. Is this your favourite Sonam at Cannes look as well?

The 2017 edition of the Cannes film festival is about to start, and we’ve been counting the days and, now, hours. Looks like the Indian celebrities attending the event have been as well, going by their Instagram and other social media account feeds. Well, there is no denying that this year we’re particularly looking forward to Deepika Pudukone, who will be taking to the red carpet after a long hiatus, but following an immensely sucessful fashion run on the global arena. But our regular fashionistas – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor – will be there too, and we’d be keeping tabs of their every step.

In the meantime, with Kapoor busy launching her clothing brand Rheson, along with celebrity stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor in Mumbai, she’s also taken the time out to share her favourite Cannes look thus far. She shared a picture of hers in the Anamika Khanna sari from 2013, where she’s sporting that famous pearl nathni. Kapoor captioned the picture thus: “Since it’s a week to me walking down the red carpet again for Cannes for @lorealparisindia I’m going to post some of my favourite looks leading up to it! One of my favs in @anamikakhanna.in for the opening ceremony of cannes!”

And we can’t help but agree with Kapoor’s choice. She had decided to go the traditional route for the screening of The Great Gatsby that year, pairing the stunning sari with an embroidered jacket. What stood out in this look of hers was the pearl nathni which she pulled off amazingly well, and even inspired others to take on the trend, possibly not as successfully though.

