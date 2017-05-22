Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a shimmery gold Elie Saab number, see pics

Sonam Kapoor picks a gold number for Cannes 2017 red carpet on Day 6. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India) Sonam Kapoor picks a gold number for Cannes 2017 red carpet on Day 6. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India)

On Day 6, Sonam Kapoor gave us three very different looks. The first one had strong bohemian influence, the second was more demure and delicate and the third one was sharp yet feminine with a desi touch to it. She looked good but considering it’s the high priestess of fashion herself, we thought she could have done better, especially after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s power-packed appearances at the French Riveria.

Nonetheless, we were excited about what she had in store for us tonight after her glamorous run on the red carpet on Day 5 in a rose gold figure-hugging Elie Saab gown and needless to say, she didn’t disappoint.

The actress was seen in a shimmery body-fitting Elie Saab number with a plunging neckline which was cinched at the waist with a sleek gold belt. We love the texture of the gown with sheer elements at play and the way she styled it with sleek, centre-parted hair, shimmery gold smokey eyes and nude lips is commendable. It’s nice to see that she kept her accessories to a minimum with just a statement ring from Chopard.

What she wore earlier during the day

In the first look, the fashionista was seen soaking up the sun along the French Riviera in a custom-made Anamika Khanna number. A pair of mustard yellow, wide-legged pants and a bralette-style blouse with delicate floral embroidery all over it made for a nice outfit.

We love how the separates were complemented with a red cape and a stylish red headscarf – it added a lot of drama to the look. Also, a pair of dangling earrings from Apala by Sumit were the perfect addition.

In her second look, the actress looked like a sea princess basking under the bright sun in a simple white gown with a plunging neckline and deep back which she paired with a custom kaftan by designer duo Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla.

The updo and minimalistic jewellery by Noor Fares added a nice, elegant touch to it.

For her third appearance, Kapoor picked a structured, one-shoulder outfit in soft mint green. For a daytime appearance, we think this number by designer Masaba Gupta is perfect because it’s both breezy and flowy. The outfit is a mix of contemporary and desi with a beautiful oversized, draped ‘pallu’ and culotte-style pants complementing each other.

This number is what we call the perfect definition of sharp yet feminine wear. We love how she styled it with statement earrings and a pair of shimmery silver jootis.

Her hairdo and make-up deserves a special mention too with hair swept on one side with a milkmaid braid running along her crown, dark blue liner along her lower lash lines, and a bright red lip shade. She looked good.

