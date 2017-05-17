Cannes 2017 red carpet: Deepika Padukone looks breathtaking in a Marchesa gown

Deepika Padukone in Marchesa. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India) Deepika Padukone in Marchesa. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India)

Ever since news broke out that Deepika Padukone would be walking the red carpet at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, we have been waiting with bated breath to see what this Bollywood beauty would pick up for the event. Although the Padmavati actress gave us two spectacular looks during the day, nothing could have prepared us for the curveball she threw our way in this gorgeous Marchesa gown. To be honest, ethereal would be an understatement. We think she looks spectacular in this sheer number.

The gorgeous one-shoulder gown with shimmery floral work on it did wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from DGrisogono simply elevated the look. The dark red lip shade, the centre-parted hair with sexy beach waves, instantly turned her look up by a notch. We aren’t sure if this can get any better. We have absolutely no complains with the styling. It is simply mindblowing and red carpet ready. ‘

For those of you who have missed out on her daytime looks, she picked a beautiful floral ruffle gown designed by Johanna Ortiz, which she paired with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. Letting her long tresses flow in soft waves, the actress also donned jewellery by Messika to add zing to the outfit. However, the highlight of this look is the dramatic blue smokey eye make-up by celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.

For round 2 of media interaction of the day, she wore a pink satin Galvin London halter dress with a plunging keyhole neckline which she paired with matching Chritian Louboutin stilettos and simple Messika jewellery. With her hair up in a high messy bun that she’s known for, smokey eyes and nude lips completed the actress’ evening look.

What do you think of her Cannes 2017 looks? Let us know in the comments below.

