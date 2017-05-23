Cannes 2017: Kendall Jenner glamourised this summer staple on the red carpet like a pro

Kendall Jenner at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Source: AP) Kendall Jenner at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Source: AP)

Kendall Jenner is a supermodel in every sense. We say this with so much confidence because no one dominates a red carpet quite like her. Whether you like her outfits or not is a different matter, but she sure knows how to steal the limelight. The 21-year-old took confidence to the next level when she wore a La Perla couture at Met Gala this year and not to forget her famous Marilyn Monroe moment at her Cannes debut.

But if you thought the show was over, then then think again. The fashionista was seen setting trends in a black, one-shoulder Alexandre Vauthier crop top with the longest train we have ever seen at the festival’s Fashion for Relief event.

But the fun doesn’t stop here. She dressed up the fancy top from the spring 2017 couture runway with a standard summer staple and totally rocked it! Any guesses? It was a pair of high-waisted cutoff denim shorts that featured a Swarovski crystal-embellished waistband.

To complement the look, the reality star topped it off with silver layered necklaces and pointy black pumps from Sergio Rossi. She has definitely broken norms on red carpet dressing.

While we are talking about her memorable looks, we think Jenner slayed her Cannes red carpet debut in the flowy Giambattista Valli Couture gown with leafy floral accents.

She rounded the look with a very unusual combo for a couture gown – gold sandals and sheer socks and some major diamonds.

What do you think about her style? Let us know in the comments below.

