Cannes 2017: Here’s what Deepika Padukone wore arriving at the French Riviera

Deepika Padukone arrived in style wearing a Chloe ruffled mustard blouse. (Source: L’Oreal Paris India/Twitter) Deepika Padukone arrived in style wearing a Chloe ruffled mustard blouse. (Source: L’Oreal Paris India/Twitter)

It’s time for Cannes 2017, and we can’t wait for our Indian celebrities to hit the red carpet. After creating a huge splash last year – remember the white caped Ralph and Russo gown that Sonam Kapoor wore; and let’s not even get started on that purple lipstick of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s to go with the Rami Kadi gown – we’re pretty much at the edge of our seats to see what’s in store this year.

Most of all, we’re curious to see what Deepika Padukone – who’s been roped in as L’Óreal’s global ambassador – will be wearing, as she takes the red carpet today and tomorrow. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress has already been showcasing a run up to the Cannes wardrobe on her Instagram account.

Well, the lady’s reached the French Riviera, and boy is she looking os-so-chic. Arriving in style wearing a Chloe ruffled mustard blouse – or should we say sun-kissed? – Padukone didn’t look one bit tired. She paired it with ripped distressed denims from Topshop, and every trip must have a jacket, and this one was a trench coat from Joseph Fashion (which we would have loved to see her in, but oh well), along with a pair of Chloe leather boots.

Rounding out the look was her flowing tresses and a pair of simple sunglasses.



So far the warm colour palette seems to be working for the Padmavati actress as she’d been last spotted in a super comfortable-looking Alberta Ferretti maxi from the design house’s Spring 2016 collection. She teamed it up with a leather jacket – because it can get chilly on the flight right?! – from Maje Officiel and a pair of Christian Louboutin black boots.

Perfectly cascading long tresses in soft curls gave her a breezy look, and she kept her make-up simple with a slight pinkish lip colour and those huge retro-round reddish-tinge sunnies made her look super chic.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

