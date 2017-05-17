Latest News

Cannes 2017: Here’s what Deepika Padukone wore arriving at the French Riviera

We're all waiting to see what Deepika Padukone will wear for her Cannes 2017 red carpet appearances.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 17, 2017 12:47 pm
deepika padukone, deepika padukone pics, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone cannes, deepika padukone cannes red carpet, deepika padukone cannes 2017, deepika padukone cannes 2017 red carpet, deepika padukone cannes photos, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone arrived in style wearing a Chloe ruffled mustard blouse. (Source: L’Oreal Paris India/Twitter)

It’s time for Cannes 2017, and we can’t wait for our Indian celebrities to hit the red carpet. After creating a huge splash last year – remember the white caped Ralph and Russo gown that Sonam Kapoor wore; and let’s not even get started on that purple lipstick of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s to go with the Rami Kadi gown – we’re pretty much at the edge of our seats to see what’s in store this year.

ALSO SEE | Deepika Padukone’s Best International Red Carpet Appearances — From Cannes To Met Gala

Most of all, we’re curious to see what Deepika Padukone – who’s been roped in as L’Óreal’s global ambassador – will be wearing, as she takes the red carpet today and tomorrow. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress has already been showcasing a run up to the Cannes wardrobe on her Instagram account.

Well, the lady’s reached the French Riviera, and boy is she looking os-so-chic. Arriving in style wearing a Chloe ruffled mustard blouse – or should we say sun-kissed? – Padukone didn’t look one bit tired. She paired it with ripped distressed denims from Topshop, and every trip must have a jacket, and this one was a trench coat from Joseph Fashion (which we would have loved to see her in, but oh well), along with a pair of Chloe leather boots.

Rounding out the look was her flowing tresses and a pair of simple sunglasses.

deepika padukone, deepika padukone pics, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone cannes, deepika padukone cannes red carpet, deepika padukone cannes 2017, deepika padukone cannes 2017 red carpet, deepika padukone cannes photos, indian express, indian express news
So far the warm colour palette seems to be working for the Padmavati actress as she’d been last spotted in a super comfortable-looking Alberta Ferretti maxi from the design house’s Spring 2016 collection. She teamed it up with a leather jacket – because it can get chilly on the flight right?! – from Maje Officiel and a pair of Christian Louboutin black boots.

Perfectly cascading long tresses in soft curls gave her a breezy look, and she kept her make-up simple with a slight pinkish lip colour and those huge retro-round reddish-tinge sunnies made her look super chic.

deepika padukone, deepika padukone pics, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone cannes, deepika padukone cannes red carpet, deepika padukone cannes 2017, deepika padukone cannes 2017 red carpet, deepika padukone cannes photos, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 17: Latest News