Who is behind Sonam Kapoor’s good looks? The actress reveals her style secret

Sonam Kapoor also praised Deepika Padukone’s ‘Cannes 2017’ looks. (Source: Namrata Soni/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor also praised Deepika Padukone’s ‘Cannes 2017’ looks. (Source: Namrata Soni/Instagram)

National Award winning actress Sonam Kapoor, who stepped out in style at the 70th Cannes Film Festival red carpet earlier this week, says she does not take any credit for the way she looks. She says her genes, fashion designers, make-up artists and the photographers are to be thanked.

Asked about whom she would like to give credit for her good looks, Sonam told the media during a video interview from Cannes Film Festival: “I cannot take any credit for that. All I do is walk the red carpet and smile in front of the camera. I think for my beauty, the first credit goes to my genes, courtesy Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. For my appearance, the credit goes to my make-up artist Namrata Soni, beauty products by L’Oreal and the creative team that works for me.”

Then she quipped: “I would also like to thank all the photographers who are clicking my good pictures and Almighty that produced me and put me on planet Earth.”

Sonam was praised for picking a sequinned peach Elie Saab dress followed by a prismatic saree by NorBlack NorWhite and a creation of Anamika Khanna. They also made a comparison between her looks and the appearances by other L’Oreal Paris brand ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. However, such scrutiny does not bother the actress at all.

Asked about her opinion on Deepika’s look, Sonam said: “I think she looked amazing in all her appearances as she was being herself.”

The fact that only one student-made film made its way to Cannes this year, Sonam said she hopes more works from the Indian film industry are showcased at such platforms.

“If and when I will direct a film, I would love to show it at such a festival. It is always a wish for any artist to be on a platform to showcase the best of Indian talents, and I truly believe that Indian films have a wider audience, so we should show our films. Maybe one day, hopefully, one of my films will be showcased at the Cannes…I think I have done a lot of films that deserve to be on a festival circuit like Delhi 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Neerja and Raanjhanaa,” said Sonam.

On the film front for now, the actress is occupied with three projects — Padman with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and her sister Rhea Kapoor’s production Veere Di Wedding.

