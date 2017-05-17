Latest News
  • Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone is ravishing in a Galvan London evening dress, and the messy bun’s back!

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone is ravishing in a Galvan London evening dress, and the messy bun’s back!

Deepika Padukone paired the dress with a pair of matching Christian Louboutin stilettos (that we love) and simple Messika jewellery.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2017 7:40 pm

Deepika Padukone’s known for her messy buns, and guess what, after wowing us in the morning in a fiery red Johanna Ortiz gown and long flowing tresses, we’ve got that hair all up in that famous high knot again. Latest pictures of the Padmavati actress shows her in a lilac-pink satin Galvin London dress with a plunging keyhole neckline, for Round 2 of media interaction for the day.

Padukone paired the dress with a pair of matching Chritian Louboutin stilettos (that we love) and simple Messika jewellery. With her hair up in a high messy bun that she’s known for, smokey eyes and nude lips completed the actress’ evening look.

If you want to know how to get the same look, here are the details:

 

And here’s a picture of the diva with interviewer and film critic Anupama Chopra.

 

Here’s a better look of that top knot.

 

Earlier in the day, Padukone wore a beautiful floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz, which she paired with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. Letting her long tresses flow is soft waves, the actress also donned jewellery by Messika to add zing to the outfit.

ALSO SEE | Deepika Padukone’s first look in a red floral Johanna Ortiz backless gown (see pics, video)

deepika padukone, cannes 2017, deepika padukone cannes look, deepika padukone cannes dress, deepika padukone cannes first look, deepika padukone hair, deepika padukone fashion, deepika padukone hairstyles, deepika padukone creative hairdo, deepika padukone straight hair, deepika padukone curls, deepika padukone beachy waves, deepika padukone ponytail, deepika padukone chignon, deepika padukone golden streaks, deepika padukone hair colour, deepika padukone actress, deepika padukone xxx, deepika padukone piku, deepika padukone films, deepika padukone images, deepika padukone designer dress, fashion, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news

What was particularly striking was the dramatic blue smokey eye make-up that celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman chose to complement the dress.

So far, we’ve loved Padukone’s looks, though they’ve been rather muted and classic, which is great for media interactions, but we’re waiting for a lot more drama on the red carpet for sure. The xXx actress starts the Bollywood divas’ Cannes 2017 run today, and she’ll be soon joined by Cannes fashion classics Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, apart from a host of other Indian film industry notables such as AR Rahman and Shruti Hasan.

According to reports, Kapoor is scheduled to leave for Cannes tomorrow and will walk the red carpet on May 19 and 20, while Bachchan is expected to make appearances on May 21 and 22.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 17: Latest News