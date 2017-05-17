Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone is ravishing in a Galvan London evening dress, and the messy bun’s back!

Deepika Padukone’s known for her messy buns, and guess what, after wowing us in the morning in a fiery red Johanna Ortiz gown and long flowing tresses, we’ve got that hair all up in that famous high knot again. Latest pictures of the Padmavati actress shows her in a lilac-pink satin Galvin London dress with a plunging keyhole neckline, for Round 2 of media interaction for the day.

Padukone paired the dress with a pair of matching Chritian Louboutin stilettos (that we love) and simple Messika jewellery. With her hair up in a high messy bun that she’s known for, smokey eyes and nude lips completed the actress’ evening look.

If you want to know how to get the same look, here are the details:

Deepika in Color Riche Le Smoky Brown Fushion, Les Ombres Chocolate Lover, Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom, Lumi Liquid Rose #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/8YLjOOA166 — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

And here’s a picture of the diva with interviewer and film critic Anupama Chopra.

Here’s a better look of that top knot.

Earlier in the day, Padukone wore a beautiful floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz, which she paired with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. Letting her long tresses flow is soft waves, the actress also donned jewellery by Messika to add zing to the outfit.

What was particularly striking was the dramatic blue smokey eye make-up that celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman chose to complement the dress.

So far, we’ve loved Padukone’s looks, though they’ve been rather muted and classic, which is great for media interactions, but we’re waiting for a lot more drama on the red carpet for sure. The xXx actress starts the Bollywood divas’ Cannes 2017 run today, and she’ll be soon joined by Cannes fashion classics Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, apart from a host of other Indian film industry notables such as AR Rahman and Shruti Hasan.

According to reports, Kapoor is scheduled to leave for Cannes tomorrow and will walk the red carpet on May 19 and 20, while Bachchan is expected to make appearances on May 21 and 22.

