Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone’s first look in a red floral Johanna Ortiz backless gown (see pics, video)

Deepika Padukone opted for a backless red floral gown. (Source: Instagram) Deepika Padukone opted for a backless red floral gown. (Source: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone has been the making waves for her international red carpet appearances. Experimenting with different hairstyles and elegant gowns, the 31-year-old has garnered mixed reactions from the fashion critics. While her Met Gala 2017 look didn’t impress onlookers, we are excited to see how the actress turns up at the Cannes film festival this year, where she is all set to step in as L’Óreal’s global ambassador.

The Padmavati actress stepped out in style in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz and complemented it with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. The actress also donned jewellery by Missika to add zing to it. Showing off her svelte figure, she flaunted the backless dress while posing for the shutterbugs.

. @deepikapadukone on her way to the L’Oréal Beach Studio in a red outfit by Johanna Ortiz and Charlotte Olympia shoes. #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/LoirA8NxMr — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

If you would love to glam up just like Padukone, here’s the look decoded for you. Her make-up secrets include a Tint Caresse Lily Blossom, Silkissime Teal, Volume Million Mascara and Lumi Powder Neutral.

. @DeepikaPadukone‘s Make Up Decode: Tint Caresse Lily Blossom, Silkissime Teal, Volume Million Mascara & Lumi Powder Neutral #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/XXUVxza7fr — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

As she makes her way to stun onlookers, steal a glance at the quirky prints of the red gown.

Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman gave her a dramatic blue smokey eye make-up and naturally straight tresses to go with the look. Here’s a sneak peek from behind-the-scenes.

Vivid strokes of turquoise on eyes that could kill! Here’s @deepikapadukone getting ready for her first red carpet appearance! #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/e2psj7gbeY — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

It seems Padukone has a lot of fun with the strokes of turquoise. See for yourself!

. @DeepikaPadukone strikes a fun pose for her fans, giving an exclusive peek into her #LifeAtCannes! Tell us what you think about it! pic.twitter.com/7MwYmJer5Q — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

Well, she does look adorable, doesn’t she?

And if that wasn’t enough, the diva’s picture in a bathrobe while sporting cute braids has become the talk of the town on the first morning at Cannes as she soaks up the sun by the French Riviera.

. @deepikapadukone looking radiant on her first morning in Cannes, as she soaks up the sun by the French Riviera. #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/Ly2kQTK1f4 — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

