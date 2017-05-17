Latest News
Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone’s first look in a red floral Johanna Ortiz backless gown (see pics, video)

Deepika Padukone stepped out in style at Cannes 2017 in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz.

deepika padukone, cannes 2017, deepika padukone cannes look, deepika padukone cannes dress, deepika padukone cannes first look, deepika padukone hair, deepika padukone fashion, deepika padukone hairstyles, deepika padukone creative hairdo, deepika padukone straight hair, deepika padukone curls, deepika padukone beachy waves, deepika padukone ponytail, deepika padukone chignon, deepika padukone golden streaks, deepika padukone hair colour, deepika padukone actress, deepika padukone xxx, deepika padukone piku, deepika padukone films, deepika padukone images, deepika padukone designer dress, fashion, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone opted for a backless red floral gown. (Source: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone has been the making waves for her international red carpet appearances. Experimenting with different hairstyles and elegant gowns, the 31-year-old has garnered mixed reactions from the fashion critics. While her Met Gala 2017 look didn’t impress onlookers, we are excited to see how the actress turns up at the Cannes film festival this year, where she is all set to step in as L’Óreal’s global ambassador.

The Padmavati actress stepped out in style in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz and complemented it with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. The actress also donned jewellery by Missika to add zing to it. Showing off her svelte figure, she flaunted the backless dress while posing for the shutterbugs.

If you would love to glam up just like Padukone, here’s the look decoded for you. Her make-up secrets include a Tint Caresse Lily Blossom, Silkissime Teal, Volume Million Mascara and Lumi Powder Neutral.

As she makes her way to stun onlookers, steal a glance at the quirky prints of the red gown.

Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman gave her a dramatic blue smokey eye make-up and naturally straight tresses to go with the look. Here’s a sneak peek from behind-the-scenes.

It seems Padukone has a lot of fun with the strokes of turquoise. See for yourself!

Well, she does look adorable, doesn’t she?

And if that wasn’t enough, the diva’s picture in a bathrobe while sporting cute braids has become the talk of the town on the first morning at Cannes as she soaks up the sun by the French Riviera.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

