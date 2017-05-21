Cannes 2017 red carpet: Amy Jackson sizzles in a white and gold Georges Hobeika’s gown; see all her looks here

Amy Jackson is raising temperature in white and pastle shades at French Riviera. (Source: iamamyjackson, kstewartstylist/ Instagram) Amy Jackson is raising temperature in white and pastle shades at French Riviera. (Source: iamamyjackson, kstewartstylist/ Instagram)

While we are going crazy with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s spectacular red carpet looks at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, there are other Indian divas who are making heads turn at the French Riviera as well. And certainly, Amy Jackson is upping her style game with her every appearance. Jackson who is attending Cannes Film Festival for her film Boogie Man must be applauded for her sartorial choices.

While she already impressed us with her sexy look at Eva Longoria’s Global Gift Gala in Cannes in a white Versace gown with a thigh-high slit, she reigned red carpet again in Georges Hobeika’s ensemble. The diva looked ethereal in the embellished off-white and gold gown and kept her accessories to a minimum with only statement dangler. With her hair neatly tied into a bun, the 2.0 actor rounded off her looks with brown lips that really accentuated her look.

Georges Hobeika’s gowns seem to be a hit at Cannes this season. Along with Jackson, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mallika Sherawat too flaunted his creations.

Shades of white seem to be the colour palette of choice for the Singh Is Bliing actor. She was spotted not once but thrice in ivory shade outfits at Cannes 70. Earlier on Day 3, she attended the Kodak motion picture film party in a white Selma Çilek separates, inspired by a jumpsuit, looking chic and giving us a boho vibe. Styled by celebrity stylist Kirsty Stewart, her casual yet classy look was perfect for the French summer.

The diva also rocked the pastel look at the Moschino & Magnum event in Cannes wearing a beige slip-on dress from Vatanika’s collection. With her hair in beautiful, beach waves, the diva flaunted a peach lip colour complementing her gown. But what was really the highlight were the black leather straps attached on the slips that added drama to the backless dress. With nude Gucci sandals and metallic box clutch from the Charles and Keith, the diva raised the temperature at the event.

Check out her other looks at Cannes 70

