Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s purple lips are back! Here’s a sneak peek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the colour purple have quite a history at Cannes. (Source: Charlotte Willer/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the colour purple have quite a history at Cannes. (Source: Charlotte Willer/Instagram)

Last year, after a series of elegant but rather tame looks, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shook the fashion world with her purple lips for the final red carpet appearance at Cannes. The fashion fraternity was divided between whether to applaud the actress for choosing such an unusual look, or to lambaste her for it, because let’s face it, it wasn’t exactly flattering.

ALSO SEE | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017: See all her looks so far

But guess what, it’s back! Though, the shade is different, and it definitely looks much much better. The former Miss World’s make-up artist Charlotte Willer shared a series of pictures on Instagram of Bachchan with a stunning turquoise eye-liner (which she’s sported previously with the off-shoulder black number from Ashi Studio) and those purple lips… and going by these photos, we’re expecting more drama.

Check out the photos here.

Though Bachchan has been choosing the very popular shades of red and marsala for most of her appearances at Cannes this year, both the Devdas actress and her make-up artist Willer did experiment with an orange shade on Day 3, when they complemented the black Ashi Studio gown with a pop of bright orange lip shade, fierce winged eyeliner and eye shadow in turquoise.

And if you need a refresher on Bachchan’s look from last year, then here she is — wearing that stunning Rami Kadi floral gown, but it was the lilac lip colour that stole show, and unfortunately not in a good way. Much like Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren trench coat dress this year at the Met Gala, it was Bachchan’s lilac lips that became a Twitter sensation and meme-spiration.

MORE | Playing it safe no more: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s purple lips at Cannes

(Source: Reuters) (Source: Reuters)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd