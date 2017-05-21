Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulls off a stunning floral Georges Hobeika gown

The former Miss World isn’t the only Bollywood actress to wear a Georges Hobeika gown at Cannes this year. (Source: Dayaruci/Instagram) The former Miss World isn’t the only Bollywood actress to wear a Georges Hobeika gown at Cannes this year. (Source: Dayaruci/Instagram)

There is no stopping the Bollywood fashion queen of Cannes this year. After amping up the drama at both her red carpet events, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to dazzle with one great outfit after another. For a day event on Day 5, Bachchan was spotted in a beautifully embroidered Georges Hobeika gown, looking fresh as a flower set against the bonny blue of the French Riviera.

The white sheer gown gave the actress a perfect silhouette, in tune with the fairy tale princess looks that she’s been showcasing all through the Cannes film festival this year. Splashes of blue, green and red floral patterns weaved around the bodice and hem of the gown, with her hair cascading down her shoulders in soft waves styled by Dayaruci, Bachchan looked resplendent as ever.

The former Miss World isn’t the only Bollywood actress to wear a Georges Hobeika gown at Cannes this year. Previously, Mallika Sherawat and Amy Jackson have sported creations by the designer as well.

Bachchan had even sported a gold and blue Indian attire while introducing her film Devdas at the festival.

Last evening, after wowing everyone by wearing red on the red carpet and carrying it off with élan in that gorgeous red ruffled gown by Ralph and Russo, the actress attended a photo call session wearing a stunning custom one shoulder, blush pink Monisha Jaising gown, with hand-crafted embellishments.

Taking to Instagram to post a picture of the breathtaking actress, her stylist Aastha Sharma said, “Back from a photo-call and a late wrap! Thank you Cannes for being so amazing. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in @monishajaising @giuseppezanottidesign shoes, Styled with @reannmoradian @charlottewillermakeup @stephanelancien #lifeatcannes #lorealparisindia @lorealmakeup.”

