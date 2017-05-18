Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves for Cannes looking casual chic in a Burberry trench

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left for Cannes with her daughter, looking stylish in a camel-hued trench coat. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left for Cannes with her daughter, looking stylish in a camel-hued trench coat. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After our latest Bollywood global fashionista Deepika Padukone walked the Opening Gala red carpet in style on Day 1 of the 70th Cannes Film Festival in a stunning Marchesa sheer gown, we’re now gearing up to see what the Indian veterans will bring to the game. Padukone is set to make an appearance on Day 2 as well, but in the meantime the Bollywood style queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already set sail for the French Riviera.

On Wednesday night, Bachchan was clicked at the Mumbai airport leaving for Cannes with daughter Aaradhya, and her style was totally on-point. Keeping in line with the love of trench coats (how can we forget Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala? And Deepika Padukone also arrived at Cannes with a one from Joseph Fashion), Bachchan was wearing a camel coloured Burberry trench coat, which she teamed with a pair of J Brand jeans, simple white tee and comfy pink belle flats. She accessorised the look with a maroon Christian Louboutin bag.

Though, we must say that five-year-old Aaradhya seemed more excited as she posed for the shutterbugs.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At Cannes, Bachchan is expected to walk the red carpet on May 19 and 20. People are particularly excited to see what the former Miss World has in store this year, especially since she ended the previous edition with one of her most controversial looks – the purple lipstick to complement (or not) the lilac-hued Rami Kadi gown, that had the fashion community divided.

Bachchan has been attending the film festival since 2002, and this year also marks 15 years of her iconic film Devdas.

