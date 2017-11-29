Buy jewellery with onyx, corals this wedding season

If you want to play safe, you can always buy pinkish-red rubies, green emeralds and blue sapphires. (Source: File Photo) If you want to play safe, you can always buy pinkish-red rubies, green emeralds and blue sapphires. (Source: File Photo)

With cosmetic jewellery available in tons of options, certain stones can get rather monotonous. Opt for something different like black onyx, amethysts and corals to look different, suggest experts.

Nishant Tulsiani, Director at Anaqa and Prakshi Sharma, Creative Head at Prakshi Fine Jewellery, have given few inputs:

* New-age brides are opting for fancier necklaces in white gold that are further fused with precious and semi-precious gemstones in bright tones like emeralds, rubies and citrine.

* Cocktail rings embellished in trending gemstones like black onyx, amethyst and corals give a ravishing style statement on wedding occasions.

* Chokers are considered to be one of the most trending styles that complement almost every type of bridal outfit — from lehanga choli to a traditional sari. Two to three line chokers embellished with white diamonds, rubies or emeralds in sharp cuts and refined detailing give a dazzling touch to the traditional outfits.

* If you want to play safe, you can always buy pinkish-red rubies, green emeralds and blue sapphires.

* For those opting for chandbalis can buy them with uncut polkis sprinkled with fine embellishment of rubies and pearls.

* Baroque pearls are quite in vogue. Danglers embellished with diamonds and baroque pearls render a stunning look when worn with heavy gowns for cocktail parties.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App