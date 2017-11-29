Top Stories
‘Bring your A game’ seems to be Neha Dhupia’s fashion motto these days; see pics

Neha Dhupia is not usually known for delivering inspiring looks but it seems like things have taken a 180 degree turn. Spotted bringing her A game was the beauty in ethnic and contemporary outfits. Check out the pictures of the Tumhari Sulu actor here.

Neha Dhupia ethnic and contemporary fashion Neha Dhupia nails both ethnic and contemporary outfits. (Source: Instagram)
Neha Dhupia seems to be upping her fashion game these days and we can’t help but admire her style. Recently, the actor left us gaping with her style quotient – both contemporary and ethnic.

At the wedding bash of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Dhupia was seen wearing a lehenga outfit from the house of Payal Singhal. We like how she paired the  lehenga skirt featuring chic golden embellishments with a basic black blouse with a sweetheart neckline. Adding layers to her attire, the Tumhari Sulu actor styled it with a black cape with polka dots. We think she looked pretty.

For the make-up, the actor went with a dewy tone and a nude lip. Rounding off with a bindi and statement earrings, she nailed her ethnic look. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

She delivered another stunner in a wrap-around dress in pink from Swapnil Shinde. Stylist Tanya Ghavri deserves a big round of applause for giving shape to the voluminous outfit with a cute pink belt.

The actor accessorised with feather earrings from Deepa Gurnani and Dolce and Gabbana pumps in rose pink. We think her style was right on point this time. Check out her look here.

We love both the looks of the actor but which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

