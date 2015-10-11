Brighten up your outfit with right accessories

Actress Sonam Kapoor is known for teaming the right accessories to get an amazing look. (Source: Express file photo)

A simple ensemble can come to life with the right accessories. Add asymmetrical earrings or studded shoes to your plain outfits, to add glamour to your festive look.

Anuj Lalwani, creative stylist, Fashionandyou.com, a flash website in the fashion and lifestyle space, has shared tips for accessorising well:

The asymmetrical earring:

You’ve heard of asymmetrical dresses, now embrace the asymmetrical earring. All the rage on international runways, this trend can be easily adapted to your traditional look. Think unbalanced lengths, irregularity in colours and contrasting embellishments. If you feel extra experimental, you can simply pair a chunky statement stud in one ear with a heavy dangling ear ornament in the other.

Chokers:

This 1990s favourite is back in all look-books with a bang. Chokers are the most versatile pieces of jewellery that can be easily styled with any outfit, salwar kameez, saris or ethnic skirts. They can instantly make an understated ensemble pop with panache. The chokers most in vogue this season are metallic ones adorned with gems and stones.

Studded shoes:

Say goodbye to your subtle footwear collection and make way for sparkling, studded ones. Whether it is crystals, glitter, tiny stones or even pearls embellishing your heels, you are going to make the right statement as you step in these bold and beautiful shoes. Of course, you will have to be careful about how you pair such footwear with your clothes. Ensure that you do not wear them with an already ornate outfit.

Statement watches:

Bold and glistening watches have been in vogue for a while now and they continue to dominate the trend charts of this season as well. What is more, across the globe, celebrities and fashionistas alike are pairing their metallic watches with matching bangles. You can also pick an arm cuff that complements your watch for that wonderfully put-together look.

Wristlets:

Beautifully decorated bags are your go-to accessory this season. Delicate wristlets are not just drool-worthy in terms of looks they also give you just enough storage space to conveniently stash some cash, cosmetics and your mobile phone. If you feel something too elaborate is not your style, just go in for a gold or silver wristlet depending on which colour finds maximum presence in your festive attire.

