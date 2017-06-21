Want glowing skin on your wedding day? Add papaya to your diet

Add papaya to your diet to achieve the glowing skin and fit body like never before.(Source: File photo) Add papaya to your diet to achieve the glowing skin and fit body like never before.(Source: File photo)

As the next season of weddings is drawing near, all the would-be brides are gearing up to look and feel their absolute best on that special day of their life. Add papaya to your diet to achieve the glowing skin and fit body like never before.

Well, it might sound incredible but this one fruit, papaya, can really do wonders for all your beauty and health needs, says Mehar Rajput, dietitian and nutritionist from Fitpass.

* Cuts the fat to give you that dream figure: Make it a habit of eating two bowls of papaya every day for a month prior to your D-day. The fruit has a super enzyme, papain, that helps in faster digestion, increasing metabolism and creating healthy waterworks, all of which aid in an efficient weight loss strategy. So by having this approximately 55-calorie portion, not only you are ready for your D-day but also for that beach body, you are craving for your honeymoon.

* Aids digestion: Irregular and unhealthy eating due to wedding jitters can have the bride constantly complaining about acidity or upset stomach. A bowl of papaya everyday can keep stomach problems at bay through its papain enzyme that can help in improving digestion. Moreover, the fibre content in papaya clears the stomach and aids digestive performance so that the bride stays happy from within.

Mohit Narang, skincare expert of brand Avon too shares the benefits of papaya on the skin.

* Exfoliation: Pep up your skin with Papaya since it has an enzymatic effect and it is very good for the clearance of dead skin.

* De-tanning: Papaya is as refreshing for your skin as it is for your body when you eat it. It has a very good anti-tanning effect and is an excellent beauty choice for de-tanning.

* Skin polishing: Papaya helps give your skin a radiant glow and a smooth finish and it brings a lot of shine to your face.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App