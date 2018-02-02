Breezy In, Easy Out

(From left) Mohammed Mazhar presented an all-white collection; intricate shibori-dyed pieces stood out in Amrich’s collection; Urvashi Kaur teamed metallics with tie-dye elements; a design from Naushad Ali’s collection. (Express photo byAmit Chakravarty) (From left) Mohammed Mazhar presented an all-white collection; intricate shibori-dyed pieces stood out in Amrich’s collection; Urvashi Kaur teamed metallics with tie-dye elements; a design from Naushad Ali’s collection. (Express photo byAmit Chakravarty)

Luxury is the ease of a T-shirt in a very expensive dress,” designer Karl Lagerfeld has famously said. Going by the summer collections that walked the ramp at Jio Gardens, Mumbai, on the opening day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, designers seem to be abiding by this edict. On display were some seemingly simplistic and effortless collections of separates that combined deft construction and technique with the feel and tactility of an indolent summer day. Monochromes, earthy hues, natural dyes and tie-dye variants met kaftan shapes, oversized shirts, summer suits, cover-ups and trench coats, all emphasised by texture detailing and artful layering.

Time Table

Urvashi Kaur’s collection “Prahara”, inspired by the ancient Indian system of division of time, turned out to be one of the highlights of the day. Kaur worked her signature elements of hand-tucking and micro-pleating into a line of trans-seasonal separates in handwoven khadi and sheer kota doriya, engineered with woven linear patterns in shades of ecru, earthy brown, grey, blush and black. Adding visual interest were artisanal treatments such as shibori and leheriya dyeing and hand block-printing, jazzed up with the shimmer of zari. Construction met fluidity in the mix of silhouettes as structured jackets covered soft dresses, and flouncy over-shirts were worn over tailored trousers. All in all, a versatile and commercially well-thought out collection.

Tie It Up

Since its launch in 2011, Richard Pandav and Amit Vijaya’s label Amrich has explored the art of tie-and-dye in multifarious forms. Their latest collection “Ties that Bind” took their preoccupation with shibori forward, with a mix-and-match line of separates in handwoven khadi, cotton silk blends and silks. The palette progressed from light to dark as Amrich’s collection moved from tailored jackets, wide-leg trousers, kaftans and dresses to zari-shot trench coats, maxi cover-ups, circle skirts and cropped trouser-suits. We loved the deep indigo shibori pieces and checked metallics.

Walk The Talk

Auroville-based Naushad Ali took inspiration from the creations of Swiss-born artist Paul Klee and gave it his own spin by adding a Rajasthani touch. In “When The Dot Took a Walk”, polka dot-met-stripes and checks, transported on to fluid silk, linen, cotton and crepe silhouettes, all naturally dyed using mud-resist techniques and hand block-printing by artisans from Jodhpur. Monochromes mingled with bright hues of indigo, green, yellow, grey and red, added a hint of summer to the pastiche collection. Kaftans, jumpsuits, tiered dresses, overshirts and cropped pants kept the collection utilitarian and youthful.

Laundry Service

Fabrics such as cotton, lawn and mulmul were the stars of GenNext designer Mohammed Mazhar’s debut collection “Dhobighat”. The designer from Saharanpur, who founded his label under the National Employment Scheme, paid tribute to the humble washerman — a small yet significant cog in the fashion wheel — with an all-white line that variously resembled summery chic and clothes hung out to dry on a laundry line. Exaggerated volume, pin-tucks, layers, tiers and gathers were everywhere on lapelled jackets, tunic sleeves, smock dresses and asymmetrical kurtas. Steam iron and bhilawa (marking nuts used by washermen) prints added quirk to the outfits.

