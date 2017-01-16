Bollywood wants its stars to look like Pitt, Kardashian: Celebrity hairstylist

Internationally-acclaimed hairstylist Patrick Cameron says Bollywood is taking notes from Hollywood to style their icons a la Kim Kardashian and Brad Pitt. However, he feels the Hindi film industry still maintains its distinct and special identity. Cameron, who set foot in the industry in his early 20s in New Zealand, calls India a “very multi-cultural society within its own country” and finds the world of Hindi film industry “100 per cent outrageous”.

“I think Bollywood is 100 per cent outrageous and I think it’s colourful and wonderful. I can’t comment about celebrities and styles from Bollywood because I don’t know any and I really can’t comment about trends in Bollywood because I haven’t seen enough. But what I will say is that, Bollywood very much takes its inspiration for its styling from what it sees around the world,” Cameron told IANS.

He added: “So I think a lot of the very modern Bollywood movies now are very aware that perhaps they want their actress to look like Kim Kardashian or they want their actor to look like Brad Pitt. So, I think Bollywood is taking its lead very much from Hollywood as far as the imagery goes, but I think Bollywood is its own very very special and wonderful thing.”

In general, Bollywood films are perceived to be stories filled with myriad hues of feelings weaved together with music and dance. Cameron loves it all. “I see little movies every now and then on TV and I am spellbound. I love them. I love the feel-good factor, I love the dancing, I love the music,” said Cameron, who has worked in association with global manufacturer Wella since 1987.

He is the Wella Professionals Global Ambassador, and is a regular presenter at the most prestigious global hairdressing events such as Cosmoprof, the IBS, the World Hairdressing Congress, the Alternative Hair show, the World Championship, and the London Hair Collections. Cameron keeps visiting India regularly, and said the country never ceases to amaze him.

“My very first visit was over 20 years ago when I went to Delhi and I went to Agra to see the Taj Mahal and the Ganges plains and the Red Fort. I fell in love with India then. I found its culture vibrant… It’s an assault on the senses. There’s so much happening.” “I think India is a very multicultural society within its own country,” he said.