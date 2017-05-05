Want to know Kareena, Kangana, Sridevi’s style secrets? Manish Malhotra spills the beans in this video

Manish Malhotra expresses his love for saris. (Source: Vogue India/Facebook) Manish Malhotra expresses his love for saris. (Source: Vogue India/Facebook)

Manish Malhotra is a name synonymous with fashion trends in the film industry. From styling top B-town beauties like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi to setting new trends for fashion aficionados with his designer line, Malhotra has spread his charm like no other. But that’s not all, his designs have also found a prominent place in movies like Dil To Pagal Hai, Dil Se.., Raja Hindustani, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dhadkan and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Now, in a video the 51-year-old designer has spilled the Bollywood style secrets and you’ll be amazed to know what’s been cleverly kept under wraps. “Saris are something that I love,” Malhotra says. Pointing to a peach sari embellished with silver embroidery and a matching silver blouse, which he calls “a quintessential Manish Malhotra sari”, he added, “The colour is something that I love — more nude and the skin tone, and the shimmer, it’s something that I got known for… and the signature shimmer sari has been worn by Kareena, who made it famous, and Sridevi to Karisma Kapoor — all the actresses have flaunted it.”

Malhotra divulged that this is the sari that Kareena made famous. (Source: Vogue India/ Malhotra divulged that this is the sari that Kareena made famous. (Source: Vogue India/ Facebook

The designer also shared all about his Benarasi collection and divulged how Kangana Ranaut made a statement in one of the saris from the collection at a red carpet event. He also gave tutorials on how an outfit can be worn in different ways and gave us a sneak peek of the beautiful lehenga that Kareena herself picked up for her film Ki and Ka!

To check out the collection with his extra style tips, watch the video here.

Impressive!

