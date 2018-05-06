Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 6: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor join the bold bride brigade

Keeping up with fashion trend is tough, especially, since the fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast. But thanks to great stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, we can keep track of all the hottest trend and refreshing twist to evergreen fashion.
And to help you remain updated with the latest trendy fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.
From breezy, bright colour florals to brighten your day to soothing monotones for a formal occasion, Bollywood celebrities are showing us different ways to slay in style this summer, and here are our top picks for you to try out.
Closer to home the Kapoor-ladies (Kareena, Sonam and Rhea) have been bringing up the temperature with their sizzling photoshoot. Continuing their ace style game, the Veera Di Wedding cast is nailing this time in black.
Kangana Ranaut channelled a boss lady in a Vivienne Westwood number in pastel pink. With a scooped decolletage, the polka dot number was a chic creation, and the Queen aced her look with brown shades and her mane of hair left untamed.
Katrina Kaif gave her usual black and blues a miss this time, and stepped out in a frayed hem denim skirt, teamed with a green and white candy-striped Topshop sleeveless top. Rounding off with nude sneakers, the actor looked pretty.
Clad in a floral textured baby pink suit set from Raw Mango, Alia Bhatt gave us lessons on how to go easy this summer. Adding oomph to her attire with silver metallic earrings, the actor kept her style quotient strong.
The plunging neckline of her Ashi Studio gown added an element of risque to Sonam Kapoor's attire, which she accessorised with a diamond necklace and a statement ring.
Posing on either side of stylist Rhea Kapoor, Sonam and Kareena were clad in dramatic black and gold ensembles. For the cover of Brides Today, Kareena was dressed in an Ashi Studio black bodycon velvet gown with statement extra-long sleeves, which was accessorised with a diamond choker from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. With nude tones for make-up, neutral lips and billowing hair, the actor cut an edgy figure.
Meanwhile, Sonam looked ravishing in an intricately embellished black and gold ensemble from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In a striped skirt and a gilded floral patterned jacket, the actor painted a picture of opulence and stylist Shaurya Athley accessorised the look with baubles from Narendra Mehta Fine Jewelry. Sonam’s look was complemented with nude make-up and middle-parted sleek hair.