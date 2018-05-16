Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 16: Sonam Kapoor works her Vera Wang tulle gown with elan and grace at Cannes

Keeping up with fashion trend is tough, especially, since the fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast. But thanks to great stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, we can keep track of all the hottest trend and refreshing twist to evergreen fashion.
And to help you remain updated with the latest trendy fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for. Find them out here.
At the launch of the movie’s trailer, the actor looked elegant as she stepped out in a classy, white outfit. She picked a tusk white piece from Lavish Alice and stylist Lakshmi Lehr teamed it with a broad red belt that accentuated her frame and nicely set off the stark white. For the accessories, the actor opted for a pair of gilded pearl danglers from Vianage Vintage and a matching gold ring from Misho Designs. The actor polished her look with a pair of transparent heels from Yeezy Mafia.
Looking radiant as ever, Sonam Kapoor wore a canary yellow Vera Wang gown in one of her latest fashion outings at Cannes 2018. The strapless gown’ is a part of VeraWang Spring 2019 Bridal Collection and Campaign. This is the description of Kapoor’s outfit, as given on Vera Wang Gang’s official Instagram page: “Nude and goldenrod strapless ball gown with classic corset inspired details and multi-layered crinkle tulle skirt, accented by a nude hand fringed silk organza flower.”