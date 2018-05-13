Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 13: Aishwarya stuns at Cannes, Sonam’s after-wedding look is all sporty

With the Bollywood brigade in attendance at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, anticipation is ripe on what the Tinsel town fashionistas will step out in. Popular for the dramatic sartorial statements the red carpet at the French Riviera has given us some memorable fashion moments lately. Recently, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who channelled raw magnetism for the shutterbugs.
Closer to home, Sonam Kapoor made a sporty appearance with her new husband, in a sari that she wore with suede shoes.
Need other exciting fashion updates? We trawl through online space to bring you the best and worst of what celebs wore. Find out more here.
With Raazi bagging praise from all corners, Alia Bhatt seems to be fascinated with her 'Sehamt' avatar who is seen in muted and graceful ethnic suits. the actor maintained that style statement throughout the Raazi promotions, and yet again she stepped out in an Anita Dongre piece in copper that was teamed with white palazzo pants.
At Cannes, we saw the 44-year-old channelling her inner boss lady in a black Armani pantsuit and paired it with a classy Jimmy Choo clutch. Glamming up her attire with a pair of studded gladiator heels from Racine Carrée, the former Miss World flaunted a bold red pout and dramatic winged eyes.
Leaving onlookers stunned in an ultra-violet, blue and red gown that reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quite simply stole the show. Covered in Swarovski crystals and French palettes, the Cinco creation boasted of a 20-feet long train that mimics a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. For the accessories, stylist Aastha Sharma picked a pair of violet danglers and a statement ring, while the beauty chose to round out her fiery look with a bold red lip shade, wing-eyed liner and middle-parted sleek hair.
The Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted at the Delhi airport with husband Anand Ahuja and the sporty twist she gave to the six yards Masaba Gupta wonder definitely warrants a second look.
Clad in a sea green sari with bold fuchsia floral prints, the actor kept it easy and we like the balloon sleeved blouse it was teamed with. However, the newly-wed gave the classic heels a miss and opted to wear a pair of suede shoes instead. While we like the comfort fashion vibes she exuded, we wish the sari drape had been neater.
Recently, Mallika Sherawat made an appearance on the red carpet, clad in a shell pink off-shoulder number featuring semi-sheer black patterns on it. Though the Yolancris piece was lovely, it was hardly red-carpet worthy and we wish Sherawat had picked something bolder or more dramatic. With nude make-up and soft curls, the actor’s look was nothing spectacular and we think some experiments might have brightened up the day more.