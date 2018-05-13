Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 13: Aishwarya stuns at Cannes, Sonam’s after-wedding look is all sporty

Bollywood fashion watch for May 13. Bollywood fashion watch for May 13.

With the Bollywood brigade in attendance at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, anticipation is ripe on what the Tinsel town fashionistas will step out in. Popular for the dramatic sartorial statements the red carpet at the French Riviera has given us some memorable fashion moments lately. Recently, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who channelled raw magnetism for the shutterbugs.

Closer to home, Sonam Kapoor made a sporty appearance with her new husband, in a sari that she wore with suede shoes.

Need other exciting fashion updates? We trawl through online space to bring you the best and worst of what celebs wore. Find out more here.