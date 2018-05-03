Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 3: Priyanka Chopra has us hooked with her lingerie blazer dress

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 3. Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 3.

Bollywood celebrities are constantly trying to revamp their looks, not to forget, make a statement while doing so. While for some it comes easy, others fail to meet the mark. Having said that, they rarely fail to give us pointers on what to wear (and even what not to wear) with their OOTDs.

If you are someone who easily gets excited by what’s sizzling in the world of celebrity fashion, then here’s where you can check everything that’s happening in the world of Bollywood fashion.

From Priyanka Chopra’s boss lady avatar in a chic Dion Lee lingerie blazer dress to Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Ritika Mirchandani ivory ensemble, the day promises to give us some lessons in street-style as well as ethnic dressing.