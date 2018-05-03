Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 3: Priyanka Chopra has us hooked with her lingerie blazer dress

Bollywood celebrities are constantly trying to revamp their looks, not to forget, make a statement while doing so. While for some it comes easy, others fail to meet the mark. Having said that, they rarely fail to give us pointers on what to wear (and even what not to wear) with their OOTDs.
If you are someone who easily gets excited by what’s sizzling in the world of celebrity fashion, then here’s where you can check everything that’s happening in the world of Bollywood fashion.
From Priyanka Chopra’s boss lady avatar in a chic Dion Lee lingerie blazer dress to Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Ritika Mirchandani ivory ensemble, the day promises to give us some lessons in street-style as well as ethnic dressing.
Madhuri Dixit was a picture of ethnic elegance in a pristine white ensemble from Ritika Mirchandani. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor accessorised her look with a pair of statement diamond earrings. While the look was not bad to look at, there was nothing to hold our attention either, and we wish Patel had experimented a little.
We recently spotted Chopra keeping her fashion quotient high in a violet Vivienne Westwood mini. With a matching tote and stark white heels and sunnies, the actor looked classy.
Chopra, who is known for her iconic street-style gave us another chic look clad in a Ganni sunshine yellow crop-seater, teamed with a pair of blue denim jeans from Frame. With pointed toe heels and a classy pair of sunnies, the actor kept her casual look on point.
Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a lingerie blazer dress from Dion Lee and the Quantico actor left the onlookers gaping with street savvy style. In a lovely pastel blue creation with cut-out detailing over the pockets and a plunging neckline adding oomph to the attire, the actor gave us some major goals in sultry meets chic dressing. Don't you think it was an interesting concept?