Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 3: Priyanka Chopra has us hooked with her lingerie blazer dress
From Priyanka Chopra's boss lady avatar in a chic Dion Lee lingerie blazer dress to Madhuri Dixit Nene's Ritika Mirchandani ivory ensemble, the day promises to give us some lessons in street-style as well as ethnic dressing.

  1. 11:41AM
    03 May, 18

    Madhuri Dixit was a picture of ethnic elegance in a pristine white ensemble from Ritika Mirchandani. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor accessorised her look with a pair of statement diamond earrings. While the look was not bad to look at, there was nothing to hold our attention either, and we wish Patel had experimented a little.

     

  2. 11:38AM
    03 May, 18
    When Priyanka Chopra went bold in violet

    We recently spotted Chopra keeping her fashion quotient high in a violet Vivienne Westwood mini. With a matching tote and stark white heels and sunnies, the actor looked classy.

     

     

  3. 11:34AM
    03 May, 18
    Priyanka Chopra shines bright in this sunshine yellow sweater

    Chopra, who is known for her iconic street-style gave us another chic look clad in a Ganni sunshine yellow crop-seater, teamed with a pair of blue denim jeans from Frame. With pointed toe heels and a classy pair of sunnies, the actor kept her casual look on point.

     

  4. 11:30AM
    03 May, 18
    Priyanka Chopra adds a sultry twist to her formal look in this outfit

    Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a lingerie blazer dress from Dion Lee and the Quantico actor left the onlookers gaping with street savvy style. In a lovely pastel blue creation with cut-out detailing over the pockets and a plunging neckline adding oomph to the attire, the actor gave us some major goals in sultry meets chic dressing. Don't you think it was an interesting concept?

     

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

     

