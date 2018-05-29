Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 29: Deepika’s classy Burberry coat is the perfect pick for your layering game

With Veere Di Wedding promotions in full swing, the star cast has been on a sartorial roll and the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have left us wanting more with their stunning style statements. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone continues with her jet-setting across the world and recently the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading for New York. While she kept her travel game strong with layering, Kangana Ranaut showed us how to ace a casual summer look in a cotton sari.
Recently, we saw Kangana Ranaut moving about Mumbai clad in a lilac-hued Anavila sari, accentuated by a silver border and sleeveless blouse. Ranaut accessorised the look with a pair of sunnies and a black bag. Rounding off her look with minimal make-up and hair styled into a loose ponytail, the actor gave us lessons in how to step out on a hot summer day.
For the photo shoot of the cover of Filmfare magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in Rahul Mishra separates. Kareena wore a cute checked halter-neck top with a vibrant red border that was paired with Kirchhoff Trousers from the designer's Spring Summer 2018 collection.
Posing with Kareena was Sonam Kapoor, who channelled her inner fashionista in a forest green Temperley London outfit. Ghavri curated the look with a corset-styled sleeveless bralette teamed with an asymmetric skirt, accentuated by gold motifs. With a matching collared jacket casually shrugged down on one shoulder, Sonam carried off the look nicely.
Sonam Kapoor looked like the girl next door in a lovely mauve ensemble from Good Earth. A piece from their Seerat collection, the suit set featured antique gold embroidery on chanderi, cotton silk and muslin. We like her outfit, but we just wish she hadn't gone for a three-quarter cotton pant. An ankle length one would also have done the trick. Rhea accessorised the actor's look with a pair of silver statement earrings from Anmol Jewellers and Fizzy Goblet jutis.
Clad in a textured ivory and gold suit with intricately beaded border, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely. Exuding a traditional Punjabi-feel, the suit was paired with a matching salwaar. Stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised with a pair of statement silver earrings and Fizzy Goblet jutis. With soft smokey eyes, neutral lips and pulled back hair, Kareena rounded out her look nicely.
The Padmaavat actor used the simple style trick of layering when she stepped out in a pair of flared blue jeans frayed at the hem that was teamed with a white spaghetti top. She upped the ante with a Burberry check vintage trench coat. A classy watch, gold baubles, cat-eyed shades and a beige bag rounded off the actor's look nicely.