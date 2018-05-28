Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 28: Karisma Kapoor’s goldfish avatar is a big disappointment

Bollywood fashion watch. Bollywood fashion watch.

Wondering what’s the new sizzler on the fashion block today? While we have seen Neha Dhupia maintain a subtle style statement so far, the actor recently revealed more of her shades for the cover photo shoot of Maxima India. Though Dhupia’s outfit is #stylegoals, a constant fashionista, Karisma Kapoor set us up for disappointment in her over the top Amit Aggarwal gown.

To find out more on what’s rattling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.