Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Express Eye
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 27: Deepika Padukone sets temperatures soaring in her sheer outfit

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 27: Deepika Padukone sets temperatures soaring in her sheer outfit

Be it Sonam Kapoor's glittery gold sari (worn with a smock), or Deepika Padukone's temperature raising number, Bollywood has a lot of style tips in store. Find out more here.

Bollywood fashion, celeb fashion, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, indian express, indian express news Bollywood fashion watch for May 27.

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? If you’re a fashionista or are tickled by what’s the next excitement in the sartorial world, then off the runway, the tinsel town celebs and their bevy of stylists and hairstylists have inspirations and lessons for you on how to turn heads.

Be it Sonam Kapoor’s glittery gold sari (worn with a smock), or Deepika Padukone’s temperature raising number, Bollywood has a lot of style tips in store. To help you keep updated with what’s the latest in online fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you the fad of today.

  1. 3:55PM
    27 May, 18
    Sonam Kapoor teams her gold sari with a smock jumper; we can't stop staring

    For a promotional event in the capital city, the newlywed chose to channel ethnic glamour in a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari. Though as a stand-alone piece the gilt sari was attractive, stylist Rhea Kapoor chose to pair it with yet another unconventional pick- a gilt smock jumper!

    While the outfit was a big NO for us, we like the traditional vibes she exuded in a stunning pair of statement earrings from Apala by Sumit. A metallic bracelet and a statement ring added finishing touches to the actor's look.

  2. 3:54PM
    27 May, 18
    Pantsuits are great but Huma Qureshi's outfit is way too boring

    Huma Qureshi stepped out in an ivory pantsuit from Two Studio Two, and she teamed her long A-line jacket and flared pants with a grey collared top. As the actor's pantsuit looks go by (especially at Cannes), this one was a disappointment.

  3. 3:53PM
    27 May, 18
    Deepika Padukone sets temperatures soaring in her sheer number

    The Padmaavat actor set temperatures soaring when she stepped out in a sheer Balmain number that stylist Shaleena Nathani teamed with a pair of faux-leather Saint Laurent shorts. With danglers and a groovy braid, Padukone seemed to be exploring more experimental avenues, and we couldn't be more thrilled.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts