Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 24: Celebs play with cool blues; Sonam in distressed denim sari, Kareena in denim suit

With the summer heating up day by day, cool blue outfits and easy and comfy apparels are the need of the hour. And who better than Bollywood celebs to show us how to keep the style quotient strong while keeping the comfort factor high as well.
While Kareena Kapoor Khan strutted down in a blue denim suit, Sonam Kapoor dished out a head-spinner in a distressed denim sari. Not just denims, but co-ords and polka dots seem to be a chic choice too. Find out more about how you can put your best fashion foot forward.
It seems Sonam Kapoor is ringing in a new denim trend with her distressed denim sari, which she wore for a recent promotional event of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding. Stylist Rhea Kapoor teamed the unconventional piece with a crisp white shirt and kept the accessorising boho to match the tone of the actor's outfit and messy bun. We like the gold wrought earrings, evil eye bracelet and the prominent ring she sported with her attire. Artist Namrata Soni accentuated the actor's make-up with an inky blue eye-liner and matte pink lips.
Sonam Kapoor gave us a summer savvy look in Payal Pratap floral-printed co-ords. The flowy skirt was teamed with a halter-neck crop top and layered with a matching cape. While the outfit was pretty, what got us hooked was the stunning eye make-up artist Namrata Soni gave the actor. Parrot-green hued lids with neutral lips channelled all the glamour one needs on a sunny afternoon.
For a promotional event, Kareena picked a Lucien Wang deconstructed denim jacket that stylist Rhea Kapoor teamed with a pair of flared denim pants from Bhane. The cool blues were complemented by a stunning pair of monochrome Manolo Blahnik pumps. The actor kept her make-up nude with neutral glossy lips and rounded out with a high ponytail.
The 44-year-old was recently spotted in TopShop polka dot separates. We like the classy mini that was teamed with a black camisole and a matching blazer. However, what really caught our attention was the quirky pair of D Squared shoes that Arora sported, with 'Be Cool, Be Nice' lettered on the straps.
When it comes to skirts, Katrina Kaif usually spins out a chic look. Remember when the actor twinned with Alia Bhatt in a cute monochrome mini? Working her magic again, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor showed us how to dress up for a casual day out with friends in a monochrome outfit.
Visiting Manish Malhotra, the actor was dressed in a slit white skirt that was teamed with a black AC DC distressed tee from Misguided. She added oomph to her look with nude gladiators from Steve Madden and rounded it off with minimal make-up and middle-parted soft curls.