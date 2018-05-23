Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 23: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns up the heat in a sultry number

Bollywood fashion watch Bollywood fashion watch

Whether your day started slow or already snowballed into a flurry of activities, dressing right while you pull up your socks is an absolute necessity. Because while you impress your boss and leave your colleagues green with envy as you prepare to achieve your targets, looking presentable is definitely an added bonus. So if you have the will, but have hit the wall this morning on deciding what to wear today, here are some tried and tested sartorial hacks ready from Bollywood celebrities that you would probably want to experiment with today.

As we take out top trends of the day, we think Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s monochrome number may give you some inspiration. And if you have to head straight to a party later in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s risque tulle piece can be your go-to outfit.

To help you remain updated with the latest fashion trends, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks to watch out for and the ones to stay away from, so you can further recreate your style.