Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 22: Sonam Kapoor has style lessons for us in casual dressing

Keeping up with fashion trend is tough, especially, since the fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast. But thanks to great stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, we can keep track of all the hottest trend and refreshing twist to evergreen fashion.
And to help you remain updated with the latest trendy fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for. Take, for instance, the Veere Di Wedding star cast, who have sprinkling glamour with their promotional looks or Neha Dhupia’s minimalist airport style. Find out more here.
Another fashionista who gave us some lessons in casual dressing is Malaika Arora, who was spotted at the airport in a black sleeveless jumpsuit teamed with drool-worthy white pointed toe boots. With a dash of red on the lips and black wayfarers, the actor kept it casually chic.
Pastel ethnics in cotton or linen can be a great option if you are planning a day out in the sun and Neha Dhupia's airport look is an inspiration. The newlywed stepped out in a soft lime green kurta paired with white palazzo pants from Anavila. With minimal make-up and round sunnies, the actor's look was muted and subtle.
The Veere Di Wedding actor was clicked alongside husband Anand Ahuja and the duo was dressed for an easy day out.
Sonam picked an oversized, extra-long white shirt from Jil Sander, and no, it did not look odd at all. Teaming it with a pair of Bhane olive green pants that she wore pulled up at the hem, the actor channelled some cool vibes. Rounding off the look with a Bottega Veneta bag and black loafers, Sonam gave us some goals in casual dressing.
Recently, for a promotional event, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan step out in a burgundy number from Meena. The cut-out flowy dress accentuated with ruffle effects at the waist was relatively boring, compared to the curations she has been spinning out lately, but somehow she still managed to shine. Stylist Rhea Kapoor complemented the actor’s look with strappy gold heels from Aquazzura and Kareena rounded it off with middle-parted soft waves and nude make-up.
Sonam Kapoor kept her style game on point in an Erdem floral printed midi dress. Rhea cinched the actor’s waist with a sleek black belt that accentuated the actor’s frame and accessorised the look with a pair of studs. Though the outfit is pretty, we like the make-up much more than her dress, especially the deep wine lip shade the actor opted to add oomph to her look.
For her promotional look, Swara Bhaskar picked a simple white mini from A.I and though the outfit is pretty regular, we like the fabulous embellished Miu Miu mules that Rhea paired the dress with.
Shikha Talsania stepped out in a striped monochrome sleeveless piece from The Label Life. Accentuating her frame with a broad black belt, the actor rounded off with silver mosaic earrings from Eurumme Jewellery and black pumps.