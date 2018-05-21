Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 21: Janhvi Kapoor channels a chic avatar in a striped crop top; don’t miss the cool braids

Bollywood fashion watch. Bollywood fashion watch.

With the ever-changing fashion trends, it can be quite a task to stay updated with what’s the latest fad on the runway and off it and it’s during times like these when we look up to Bollywood fashionistas for outfit inspirations. While yesterday we spotted Priyanka Chopra giving us some glamorous fashion goals in a spangled Dior gown, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to keep it cool this summers with all-white outfits.

Fast forwarding to the present, we once again spotted Kareena and this time the actor kept it easy and comfy in a light pink tee from Givenchy and paired with a pair of blue boyfriend jeans. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor looked chic as ever in a striped crop top. Here’s a compilation of what’s happening in the world of Bollywood fashion.