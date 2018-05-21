Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 21: Janhvi Kapoor channels a chic avatar in a striped crop top; don’t miss the cool braids

With the ever-changing fashion trends, it can be quite a task to stay updated with what’s the latest fad on the runway and off it and it’s during times like these when we look up to Bollywood fashionistas for outfit inspirations. While yesterday we spotted Priyanka Chopra giving us some glamorous fashion goals in a spangled Dior gown, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to keep it cool this summers with all-white outfits.
Fast forwarding to the present, we once again spotted Kareena and this time the actor kept it easy and comfy in a light pink tee from Givenchy and paired with a pair of blue boyfriend jeans. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor looked chic as ever in a striped crop top. Here’s a compilation of what’s happening in the world of Bollywood fashion.
Busy with the ongoing promotions of Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in an ice-hued skirt-top combo. We like the funky way she accessorised it with colourful chunky earrings and navy blue Louboutins. Although, we wish she had opted for a softer hue for the shoes.
Spotted alongside her family, Janhvi Kapoor gave us some ultra-chic vibes in a Fiorucci red and white striped crop top that she paired with blue distressed jeans. Silver hoops, white sneakers and a sky-blue tote complemented her look nicely. However, the winner of the look was the side braids the starlet flaunted.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with Taimur and the duo was dressed for a casual day out. Opting for a light pink Givenchy tee with a star printed on the front, the Veere Di Wedding actor teamed it with a pair of blue boyfriend jeans. Rounding out with white-rimmed sunnies and sandals, the actor looked stylish and comfortable.