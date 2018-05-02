Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 2: Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha flirt with bold colours

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 2. Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 2.

With the ever-evolving fashion trends, it can be a challenge to keep up with them. Though your last month’s wardrobe may look outdated to you this month, there is no reason why with expert advice you can’t pull off a trendy curation. Thanks to the innovative stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, one can even take lessons in styling the apparel that might be lying at the back of your closet.

And to help you out with all such sartorial troubles, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.

Say, for instance, how Sonakshi Sinha is once again making orange the new black in her risque bodycon gown or Alia Bhatt is flirting with summer colours in a lovely soft blue dress. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual street style might just convince you to keep it cool this summers with cotton tees. Find out what will be your fashion fix here.