Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 2: Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha flirt with bold colours

With the ever-evolving fashion trends, it can be a challenge to keep up with them. Though your last month’s wardrobe may look outdated to you this month, there is no reason why with expert advice you can’t pull off a trendy curation. Thanks to the innovative stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, one can even take lessons in styling the apparel that might be lying at the back of your closet.
And to help you out with all such sartorial troubles, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.
Say, for instance, how Sonakshi Sinha is once again making orange the new black in her risque bodycon gown or Alia Bhatt is flirting with summer colours in a lovely soft blue dress. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual street style might just convince you to keep it cool this summers with cotton tees. Find out what will be your fashion fix here.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted strolling about Mumbai and keeping it lazy and laid back in a white Gucci tee and a pair of black jeans. Keeping her style quotient strong with sunnies and matching sandals, the actor gave us some goals in casual dressing.
Made interesting with ruffle effects on the bodice and hem, the flowy structure of the semi-sheer number looked comfy. We think it was a chic summer curation that Bhatt pulled off.
At a fashion event in Delhi, we spotted Sonakshi Sinha clad in a bodycon orange gown. Though the vibrant colour can be tricky to pull off, the Dabangg actor aced her look in the slightly off-shoulder V-neck gown. The Gauri and Nainika number had the designers' signature ruffle effect along the neckline and a trailing hem, which added oomph to the actor's attire.