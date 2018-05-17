Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 17: Kareena Kapoor has the perfect dress to beat the heat

From the latest contemporary fashions to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities have a lot of inspiration on stylish dressing. Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and easy clothing is the need of the hour and Kareena Kapoor Khan hits just the right notes with her AND dress.
For traditional dressing, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon are a powerhouse of lessons in how to deck up for a family function. To help you keep updated with what’s new in the online fashion world today, we trawl through space and bring you the best of Bollywood’s sartorial choices. Check out more here.
For a shoot, Kriti Sanon picked a lovely Anita Dongre lehenga set in peacock blue. The extravagantly embroidered piece was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, kangans and a maang tikka from Minerali Store.
The Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted at Mehboob Studios with designer Anita Dongre. For her casual look, Kareena opted for an olive green loose-fitting dress from AND. The athleisure-like stripes on the side added to the laid-back vibe and the actor rounded off with a pair of sunnies.
For the success party of Raazi, Alia Bhatt stepped out in a butter yellow anarkali from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The lovely and vibrant piece was accented with intricate white thread work. To amp up her look, the actor accessorised with a pair of silver jhumkis, and rounded off her look with nude make-up.