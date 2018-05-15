Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 15: Sonam Kapoor awes at Cannes in a lehenga, Kangana Ranaut slays in Dior mini

With the Cannes fever running high, the fashion hawkers have their eyes transfixed on the red carpet at the French Riviera. Now, that Sonam Kapoor has made her flamboyant appearance at the film festival, anticipation is high on what her next red carpet look will be like. Closer to home, Kangana Ranaut is slaying it in a Dior mini with her sassy style on point.
To help you keep updated with what’s the latest in fashion, we trawl through online space and pick out the best and worst of the day. Find out more here.
After enchanting all at the French Riviera with an array of her fabulous outfits, the Queen actor is back home, and dishing out some delicious summer dressing goals in a Dior mini. The lemon yellow piece with an embellished fiery dragon and 'Positive' emblazoned across the front, was a chic creation and we like how stylist Ami Patel complemented it with a pair of ankle-high black boots. Artist Sandhya Shekar kept the make-up in line with the untamed tone of the look and we like the smokey eyes she sported with a lavender tint on the lips. Ranaut's mane of hair was coiffed into messy curls and we think she nailed her minimalistic look.
After slaying in a breathtaking fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo on the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor opted for a peppy look for a fringe event at the French Riviera. Clad in a Delpozo maxi dress, the actor was a picture of elegance in an ice blue number with an array of red roses printed across it. The tulle sleeves that lengthened to form a train at the back, added a sophisticated touch to the breezy dress and the Veere Di Wedding actor complemented it with red suede heels from Charlotte Olympia and a matching Jimmy Choo clutch.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look was accessorised with a pair of emerald earrings from de Grisogono. For the make-up, the actor sported a dewy sheen, orange-tinted lips and fine kohl-lined eyes. She rounded out her look with her sleek hair parted in the middle.
Kapoor, who has been scorching up the red carpet at Cannes for several years now, was back at the French Riviera to attend the 71st edition of the film festival and looked as gorgeous as ever. The Veere Di Wedding star’s white ivory Ralph & Russo couture custom lehenga with statement sleeves and intricate, silver embellishments all over, was a beautiful cross between Indian and Western fashion.
Styled by celebrity stylists Deep Kailey and Rhea Kapoor, her custom-made lehenga consisted of a voluminous skirt and a blouse with intricate silver thread-work all over. Hair stylist Stephane Lancien styled her long straight hair into a loose, no-drama, sombre braid. Make-up artist Namrata Soni added a hint of pink on her lips, nude muted tone of eye-shadow and beautifully kohled eyes and kept Kapoor’s make-up devoid of any drama. Considering how her mehendi from the wedding celebrations was still intact, it was a clever decision to not opt for an out-and-out western outfit for the red carpet. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.