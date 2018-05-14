Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 14: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mahira Khan are our favourites

While some might crave a daily fashion fix, most people need regular inspiration on how to dress to kill each and every day. Let’s face it, the well of ideas dries up pretty quick and with changing trends and a plethora of confusing choices. Are yellows in out? Do we wear flared pants to the airport, can they be worn for a casual outing as well? There are – at times – just too many questions on what’s hot and what’s not. However, our Bollywood celebrities with their bevy of ace stylists and designers are mostly on track with trend spotting (or in many cases, trend setting) and are ideal to take to lessons from on tried and tested sartorial hacks.
Here we take out top trends of the day, who is wearing what and how. To help you keep updated with what is the new favourite trend of fashionistas, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the best looks caught our eye today, and that you can recreate and take style tips from.
Highlights
Making another appearance at Cannes, Khan pulled an ultra-chic look this time in a lemon yellow statement sleeved number that was teamed with high-waisted flared black pants and a pair of killer Louboutin heels. The wide white belt cinching the actor's waist added definition to her attire and the actor rounded out her look with her mane of rich curls parted on one side.
Mahira Khan was spotted in a pantsuit from Leonard Paris, with their staple summer prints adorning the piece. Though we like the subtle blend of multiple hues that came together as a beautiful artwork, the collar and the prominent button line were a joy killer for us. We wish Khan had opted for a more aptly sophisticated piece in similar prints. After all, she was at Cannes!
Stepping out in a graceful cream coloured ensemble from designer Punit Balana, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely. The quarter-sleeved piece had intricate gilded patterns along the neckline that were complemented by paillette work. The peplum kurti of the sharara outfit was layered with a matching dupatta and stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with gold jhumkis and a cocktail ring. Though the outfit was attractive, the makeup was even more so. For the event, the actor sported a dewy sheen with highlighted cheekbones, kohl-lined eyes and a glossy pink-tinted lip. She rounded off her look with her sleek hair coiffed in a ponytail.