Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 1: Manushi Chhillar steps out in the trendiest colour of the year

While some might crave a daily fashion fix, most people need regular inspiration on how to dress to kill each and every day. Let’s face it, the well of ideas dries up pretty quick and with changing fashion trends and a plethora of confusing choices. Are yellows in or out? Do we wear flared pants to the airport, can they be worn for a casual outing as well? There are – at times – just too many questions about what’s hot and what’s not. However, our Bollywood celebrities with their bevy of ace stylists and designers are mostly on track with trend spotting (or in many cases, trend setting) and are ideal to take lessons from on tried and tested sartorial hacks.
To help you keep updated with what is the new favourite trend of fashionistas, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the best looks caught our eye today, and that you can recreate and take style tips from.
For the song release of Veere Di wedding, Sonam Kapoor channelled a dramatic avatar in an attention-arresting ensemble from NYC. In a leopard print vintage coat, accessorised by big jaali hoops from Niiaashi, the actor cut a risque figure.
Nimrat Kaur was seen draped in a lovely black sari from Ritu Kumar. With gold motifs and a contrasting red border and blouse, we like how she pulled off the romantic combination. If you're looking to get the flirtatious tassels inserted in your outfit too, the Airlift actor's blouse can be a chic inspiration.
Ranbir Kapoor kept it laid-back and easy in a pair of violet track pants and a black tee, for his airport attire. Though it was a pretty regular outfit, what caught our attention was the Prada waist-bag he flaunted.
For the store launch of Manyavar Mohey, Yami Gautam opted to make a royal style statement in a pristine white semi-sheer sari with intricate patterns embroidered on it. Accessorising with statement earrings, stylist Mohit Rai kept the tone of the attire opulent.
For the Press Release event of Mr World 2018, Manushi Chhillar stepped out in a mustard yellow pantsuit from Shivani Awasty. The Miss World, who had been known to experiment (a lot!) with pantsuits had another interesting twist up her sleeve this time too. The knee-high slit pants and flute sleeves were quite a detour from the regular pieces and we like the Haryana girl's semi-formal look.