Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 7: Janhvi, Deepika, Kareena give us lessons in casual dressing for summers

While Deepika Padukone showed us how to keep it casual in ethnic wear, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us lessons in nailing #streetstyle. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor casual avatar was a cool take on a day out with friends. Find out more updates here and check out the pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at a restaurant with her friends recently. For the casual night out, the actor picked a pair of distressed jeans teamed with a yellow tee. Complementing her look with a white tote, she rounded out with minimal make-up and middle-parted hair.
Giving us #streetstyle goals, Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a white sweatshirt with an angry red tiger printed on the front from Gucci. It was teamed with a pair of athleisure pants and the actor complemented the look with a pair of sunnies and white sneakers. Very chic, don't you think?
Huma Qureshi went with summer friendly tones and we like the striped blue wrap-around dress she picked. Giving a very oriental feel, the actor rounded out her look with a tight bun and blue strappy heels.
The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted in a comfortable pastel pink anarkali suit. Teamed with a billowing dupatta, the Good Earth outfit looked ideal for a casual day out in the city. She kept her overall look elegant and simple, as she let her hair down and chose to give accessories a miss. She complemented her attire with gold embellished jutis. We think the actor's ethnic turn around the city was both fashionable and laid-back to the point of looking effortless.