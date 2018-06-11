Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 11: Millennials Janhvi and Suhana prove they are true blue fashionistas

Bollywood fashion watch. Bollywood fashion watch.

Contemporary, fusion or the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities sure know how to nail them all. And on today’s list, we have Jacqueline Fernandez, who was seen wearing a mustard anarkali for an iftar bash, with a trendsetting dupatta drape. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif gave us lessons in how to ace a muted ethnic look.

Meanwhile, millennials also kept their style game strong and both Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor proved they can give the B-Town fashionistas a run for their money.

To know more about the exciting tidbits from the world of Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspiration from them.