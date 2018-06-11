Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 11: Millennials Janhvi and Suhana prove they are true blue fashionistas

Contemporary, fusion or the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities sure know how to nail them all. And on today’s list, we have Jacqueline Fernandez, who was seen wearing a mustard anarkali for an iftar bash, with a trendsetting dupatta drape. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif gave us lessons in how to ace a muted ethnic look.
Meanwhile, millennials also kept their style game strong and both Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor proved they can give the B-Town fashionistas a run for their money.
To know more about the exciting tidbits from the world of Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspiration from them.
Khushi Kapoor opted to step out in a tulle pink dress that was accentuated with a slim belt that cinched her waist. She rounded out her look with dewy make-up and middle-parted sleek hair.
Picking a full-sleeved parrot green anarkali suit, accented by a vibrant pink border and a chic décolletage, Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely. The Manish Malhotra piece was accessorised with multiple jhumkis and rings and the 21-year-old complemented her attire with nude strappy heels. Her easy curation was accentuated by a dewy sheen and middle-parted soft curls.
For her party look, Suhana Khan was clad in a dazzling silver mini from Monisha Jaising. The one-shouldered number was paired with a pair of strappy silver heels and Suhana accentuated her look with finely kohl-lined eyes and a dewy sheen. She rounded out her look with her tresses softly falling in curls down her shoulder.
Huma Qureshi sought to go subtle in an ice blue and lemon yellow sharara piece. We think it was a boring pick and the statement earrings along with her mane of wild curls did not go well with the ethnic ensemble.
Mouni Roy glowed in a pristine white sharara suit from Priya Chhabria. She complemented her silver spangled outfit with an ivory clutch and gold and peacock green jhumkis.
Shilpa Shetty went all out maximalist in a heavily embellished Simar Dugal ensemble. The midnight blue number with generous gold gota work, interrupted by pops of hot pink, was accessorised with statement earrings and a glitzy clutch. The actor went heavy-handed with the make-up as well and the dewy tones with dark kohl-lined eyes rounded out her look nicely.
The Race 3 star stepped out in a mustard anarkali from the Whimsical Fantasy 2 collection of designer Mahima Mahajan. The traditional dupatta drape was swapped for a trendier cape attached to the actor's shoulders and we think the beauty aced the fusion look.
The Tiger Zinda Hai actor picked a lovely dove grey floor-length suit from Anjul Bhandari, which was accentuated by a blue and red border and accented with white embroidery work. Stylist Ami Patel kept the accessories subtle and rounded off the actor's look with a pair of silver jhumkis and bangles.