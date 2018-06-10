Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 10: Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez keep their style game strong

Bollywood fashion watch. Bollywood fashion watch.

Are you a fashionista? Or just like to keep up with what’s trending in the world of fashion. From glamorous styles that are flooding the runway to the eye-catching style statements made by the Bollywood celebrities, catch all the fresh style tips that are ruling the online fashion world.

While Deepika Padukone showed us how to add a glam quotient to the casual avatar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor proved why shorts are stylish this summer. Find out more updates here and check out the pictures.