Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 9: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor cast an ethnic spell

Ever since Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding celebrations begun, she has been enthralling us with her gorgeous outfits. Right from her Anuradha Vakil sharara to the white-and-gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the Mehendi and the stunning red lehenga for her big day by Vakil, the actor has kept us hooked on.

But recently, for her reception we also saw a bevy of Bollywood celebrities dressed in their ethnic best for the night. From Katrina Kaif’s red-and-beige lehenga to Sonam’s pick of unusual choice of colours for her own reception, most of the styles were note-worthy.

