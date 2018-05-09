Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Latest News
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 9: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor cast an ethnic spell

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 9: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor cast an ethnic spell

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reception ceremony was quite a star-studded affair. From Sonam looking ethereal in a white-and-copper lehenga to Kareena Kapoor Khan keeping it sultry in a gold ensemble, here's a round-up of the looks.

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, sonam kapoor reception, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 9: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor look gorgeous in ethnic ensembles

Ever since Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding celebrations begun, she has been enthralling us with her gorgeous outfits. Right from her Anuradha Vakil sharara to the white-and-gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the Mehendi and the stunning red lehenga for her big day by Vakil, the actor has kept us hooked on.

But recently, for her reception we also saw a bevy of Bollywood celebrities dressed in their ethnic best for the night. From Katrina Kaif’s red-and-beige lehenga to Sonam’s pick of unusual choice of colours for her own reception, most of the styles were note-worthy.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Who wore what at the grand reception

Hence, to keep you updated with the latest fashion trends, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the latest looks of Bollywood celebs.

    No Comments in this live blog.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts