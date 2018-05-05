Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 5: Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit’s style lessons in contemporary and ethnic wear

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 5: Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit’s style lessons in contemporary and ethnic wear

From Priyanka Chopra's gorgeous black dress by Fabiana Milazzo to Madhuri Dixit-Nene's pristine white sari from Anjul Bhandari, Let's take a look at the top trends of the day — who is wearing what!

celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, priyanka chopra, madhuri dixit, priyanka chopra latest news, madhuri dixit latest news, indian express, indian expess news Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 5: Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit take their fashion game one notch higher. (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to putting the best fashion foot forward, Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of ace stylists and designers are mostly on track while trend spotting (or in many cases, trend-setting). What’s more, if you are looking to get some style lessons, you can catch a glimpse of their tried and tested sartorial hacks. Recently, we spotted Priyanka Chopra giving us not one, but three fabulous ways to wear different shades of white while stepping out in the sun. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif gave ethnic wear goals in statement saris.

Fast forwarding to the current scenario, we spotted Chopra taking her style game one notch higher in a black dress from Fabiana Milazzo while Madhuri Dixit-Nene looked resplendent in a beautiful pastel sari from Anjul Bhandari. Let’s take a look at the top trends of the day — who is wearing what and how you can add it to your wardrobe.

  1. 4:24PM
    05 May, 18
    Priyanka Chopra in a black Fabiana Milazzo dress

    Priyanka Chopra opted for a black tube dress from Fabiana Milazzo teamed with a pair of high heels from Christian Louboutin. Statement earrings and a nude make-up palette gave finishing touches to her look.

     

    A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on

  2. 4:18PM
    05 May, 18
    Madhuri Dixit looks resplendent in an Anjul Bhandari sari

    Madhuri Dixit was spotted in a gorgeous pastel-shaded sari from designer Anjul Bhandari's collection, which she teamed with a sleeveless blouse. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised her outfit with gold jhumkas and a little bindi. A nude make-up palette rounded off her look.

     

    A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts