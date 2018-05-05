Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 5: Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit’s style lessons in contemporary and ethnic wear

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 5: Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit take their fashion game one notch higher. (Source: Instagram) Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 5: Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit take their fashion game one notch higher. (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to putting the best fashion foot forward, Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of ace stylists and designers are mostly on track while trend spotting (or in many cases, trend-setting). What’s more, if you are looking to get some style lessons, you can catch a glimpse of their tried and tested sartorial hacks. Recently, we spotted Priyanka Chopra giving us not one, but three fabulous ways to wear different shades of white while stepping out in the sun. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif gave ethnic wear goals in statement saris.

Fast forwarding to the current scenario, we spotted Chopra taking her style game one notch higher in a black dress from Fabiana Milazzo while Madhuri Dixit-Nene looked resplendent in a beautiful pastel sari from Anjul Bhandari. Let’s take a look at the top trends of the day — who is wearing what and how you can add it to your wardrobe.