Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 4: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra take us on a fashion tour

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 4: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra stun us in gorgeous outfits. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 4: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra stun us in gorgeous outfits. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

With the ever-changing fashion trends, it can be quite a task to stay updated and it’s during times like these when we look up to Bollywood fashionistas for outfit inspirations. While yesterday we spotted Priyanka Chopra giving a sultry twist to her formal wear in a chic lingerie blazer dress from Dion Lee, Anushka Sharma showed a great way to sport semi-formal wear to the airport in black trousers and a tank top.

Fast forwarding to the present, we once again spotted Chopra giving us not one, but three fabulous ways to wear different shades of white while stepping out in the sun. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif looked stunning as ever in traditional wear. Here’s a compilation of what’s happening in the world of Bollywood fashion.