Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 4: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra take us on a fashion tour

With the ever-changing fashion trends, it can be quite a task to stay updated and it’s during times like these when we look up to Bollywood fashionistas for outfit inspirations. While yesterday we spotted Priyanka Chopra giving a sultry twist to her formal wear in a chic lingerie blazer dress from Dion Lee, Anushka Sharma showed a great way to sport semi-formal wear to the airport in black trousers and a tank top.
Fast forwarding to the present, we once again spotted Chopra giving us not one, but three fabulous ways to wear different shades of white while stepping out in the sun. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif looked stunning as ever in traditional wear. Here’s a compilation of what’s happening in the world of Bollywood fashion.
Khushi Kapoor, who attended the National Film Awards 2018, chose to wear a Manish Malhotra ensemble. She was dressed in a pink and maroon traditional weave lehenga featuring colourful prints on the hem. She styled it with a baby pink dupatta worn in a South Indian style. Gold bangles with small earrings were teamed with her outfit. Straight sleek hair with a nude make-up palette rounded off her look.
At the National Film Awards 2018 ceremony, Janhvi Kapoor looked like a true Indian beauty in a gold and red custom-made sari from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The Dhadak actor teamed it with a contrasting blouse and accessorised with jhumkas. For the make-up, she went for a dewy sheen with thickly-lined eyes and pink-tinted lips while soft wavy hair complemented her look.
Katrina Kaif was seen charming her way into our hearts in a signature Shehla Khan sari during the photo shoot of a jewellery brand that she endorses. The nude hued ensemble with dreamy gold floral work across the body was paired with a billowy, balloon sleeves blouse in the same shade. We like how there were both modern and traditional elements at play and how it was perfectly synchronised without one overpowering the other. This outfit ticks all the right boxes for a summer wedding – it’s pastel, it’s light and has a touch of sheer to it. What else can you expect when India’s leading stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania gives it her personal touch, right?