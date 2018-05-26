Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 26: ‘Veere Di Wedding’ stars beat the heat in desi avatar

From latest contemporary style to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace the designer ensembles. Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and Kareena Kapoor Khan just the right note by opting for brighter hues.
To promote their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding in the Capital, the cast flaunted traditional wear on Saturday and wowed fans with their desi style.
On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit, who is also promoting her film Bucket List, stepped out in another stunning kaalidar and showed how to embrace ethnic wears and look ethereal this season.
To help you keep yourself updated with what’s the latest in fashion, we trawl through the online space and pick out the best and worst of the day. Find out more here.
Wearing a gorgeous yellow sari from Rahul Mishra's Fall '17 collection, Kareena Kapoor looked stunning. But it was not the floral embossed sari that made heads turn but the navy blue blouse bringing out the contrast. The off-shoulder column blouse with a fitted bodice had detailed sunflower embroidery in an ade to Van Gogh's paintings. The beautiful six-yards was paired with simple emerald drop earrings and nude make-up and a simple ponytail.
Opting for a soothing powder blue lehenga from Anita Dongre's latest collection, Swara Bhaskar looked beautiful. The silk flowy lehenga with dainty floral printed was perfect for a sunny day and was paired with a matching tulle dupatta. The choli with gota work in golden threads was beautifully complementing the floral lowers. Paired with the pastel outfit was chunky silver earrings from Apala by Sumit.
Wearing a beautiful pastel hue anarkali, Shikha Talsania looked bubbly and cute as she stepped out for Veere Di Wedding promotions in the Capital. The pale pink hue ensemble with silver gota work on the yoke and golden border on the hem was subtle yet stunning. But what really made her look stand out was the amazing hair and makeup done by Vidhi Salcha. To complement her outfit, her short tresses were brushed to a side and kept open in soft curls. With blush pink lips and dewy makeup, she looked pleasant and pretty.
Dressed in a heavy Anjul Bhandari kaalidar, Madhuri Dixit looked ethereal as attended a promotional event for her latest Marathi film - Bucket list. The sage green ensemble with intricate Chikankari and silver gota work is perfect for an outing in the sultry weather. Styled by Ami Patel, to complement the heavy work dress, only statement silver jhumkas from Curio Cottage were chosen. With nude make-up and brown lips, her look was rounded out.